Kim Kardashian wears a black dress at Paris Hilton’s wedding

Kim kardashian was one of the personalities that appeared on the star guest list for the wedding of the businesswoman and celebrity of reality shows, Paris hilton, which has turned out to be quite a fairy tale. The socialite attended the ceremony dressed in one of the most elegant and sophisticated dresses seen in her to date.

SKIMS creator Kim Kardashian, defended for this occasion a black dress which belongs to Rick Owens spring-summer 2022 collection. It is a strapless design, fitted to the silhouette, which features a plunging neckline that feels like a corset. In addition, the cauda that is added gives it a touch of glamor without equal.

How was the dress that Kim Kardashian wore to Paris Hilton’s wedding?

Kim Kardashian in a black dress for Paris Hilton’s wedding Original photography: @kimkardashian

In a matter of suitable sets for guests, there has always been a protocol dress code to follow and a tonality that has not been quite well seen: black. However, traditions that a few years ago had to be followed at all costs, today, we can find the ideal way not to do it and, even so, not find ourselves involved in setbacks.

Although black in a wedding may continue to be a somewhat funereal tone, we have the solution for those women who defend this color as the most elegant of the chromatic palette: be inspired by the outfit they have worn Kim kardashian at the spectacular wedding of Paris Hilton. The long black dress With openings in the strapless neckline, it was combined with heels of the same color and Balenciaga earrings.

The tendency to wear black as a guest, we witness it, in the same way, in the hands of Kendall jenner. In her case, the young woman wore a more daring and striking black Mônot dress, getting a great stir on social networks after doing so. In choosing the right cut of the design we will find the key to success in terms of dress code bridal. In addition, there will always be the possibility of breaking with the sobriety of a total look black with the reinforcement of an epatante complement or accessory.