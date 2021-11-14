Kim Kardashian takes her three divorces lightly in a speech at the wedding party – EzAnime.net

Kim Kardashian made fun of her three failed marriages at a wedding (Image: WireImage)

Kim Kardashian downplayed her past divorces when she got on the mic at Simon Huck’s pre-wedding party.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 41, was married three times, walking down the aisle with Damon Thomas when he was only 19 years old.

She married Kris Humphries in 2011, and their union lasted 72 days before she called things off.

Kim recently announced her divorce from Kanye West earlier this year, after nearly seven years of marriage, yet they have stuck together for the sake of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Speaking at his friend’s celebration with Phil Riportella, the guests laughed as he spoke of his shaky love life during his speech.

In a video shared on Instagram by Derek Blasberg, the businesswoman could be seen sporting a royal blue bodysuit while offering words of wisdom.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West earlier this year (Image:.)

“When Simon asked me to speak, I was a little confused,” she said. ‘Because I really haven’t figured out this marriage thing myself …

So I don’t know what kind of advice you think I’m going to give you tonight.

In another video from her close friend Tracy Romulus, Kim added: ‘I’ve known you, Simon, for over 15 years. Phil, I’ve known you for a long time and I know this is going to work.

‘I know real love when I see it.’

Kim is believed to be ‘falling in love’ with Pete Davidson (Image:.)

Kim’s declaration of ‘real love’ comes after reports that she is ‘falling in love’ with Pete Davidson, amid intense speculation about their bond.

The couple were photographed holding hands on roller coasters over Halloween weekend, and were later spotted together on low-key outings in New York, with rumor mill out of control about the sightings.

Despite keeping her lips tight on the nature of their relationship, a source has now claimed that she is enjoying spending time with the comedian.

They told US Weekly: ‘He makes her feel good and she’s excited to see what happens.

The mother of four is said to “always” stay “smiling and excited” after dating the comedian, who “makes her laugh.”

The source added: ‘Everything flows well [when they’re together].

