Kim Kardashian made a “little fix” to Paris Hilton’s wedding dress

The paris hilton wedding It was one of the most important events of the year, because in addition to being a very luxurious ceremony, it was attended by important people from the entertainment world, such as Kim kardashian, who had the detail of fix the tail of the wedding dress which was designed by Oscar de la Renta.

The most important day in the life of the also Dj was full of love and joy for the people who accompanied the happy couple to unite their lives for the Church, and one of those was starred by the now ex-wife of Kanye West.

Earlier this year, Kim was officially named a billionaire by Forbes, as her multiple businesses, including KKW Beauty & Skins, in addition to the cash from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, earn her millions of dollars every day.

Kim Kardashian fixed Paris Hilton’s dress

Kim’s act touched social networks

The cameras that captured each and every moment of the spectacular wedding showed when the oldest of the Kardashians arranged the train of Paris’s wedding dress so that her step on the way to the altar was perfect.

In one of the images you can see the look of complicity between the two friends, who have been seen together publicly at various times and the smile that both showed, was of affection and happiness.

While the socialite had this detail with the dress, Hilton held a wonderful bouquet of white roses while ready to marry Carter.

How did Kim Kardahsian get famous?

He’s been in the middle of the show for several years

Like her dear friend Paris, she was known worldwide for a home video pornographic in which she appeared having sexual relations with Ray J, which was infiltrated and distributed in the market by the Vivid Entertainment company.

After a life of scandals after her video and other family problems, Kim Kardashian asked for a divorce from Kanye West, after he attacked her family on several occasions.

