Kendall Jenner teaches how to combine knee high boots with a minidress

If you want to immerse yourself in the waders To stomp on the asphalt and rethink your fall looks, read on. The supermodel Kendall jenner has chosen to combine some black high boots to a strapless minidress that she has worn with a long-sleeved top. Although we have welcomed the more daring versions in terms of boots, such as those that embrace the trend of metallic or the new launch of Louis Vuitton that confirms that the loose aesthetic has not only taken over clothing, the socialite has shown that the boots fitted to the silhouette, they continue to raise their voices.

The television personality has also joined the checkerboard trend with her top. Saying print appeared with the series ‘Gambit de Dama’, which came to break the pre-established schemes that revolved around the Netflix series and took over the platform of streaming. It caused the print to break into the stylistic scene by transforming our wardrobes. If you are one of those who thought that the checkerboard would not return in the cold months, you could not be more wrong. This fall / winter 2021 he will knock on the door again and it seems that Kendall jenner is one of the first celebrities to succumb to it.

Autumn 2021 is full of maximalist brushstrokes. For this reason, we also want to recommend that you investigate how the trend of the marble effect will be carried, a renewed trend that appears along the line of the traditional tie-dye that has dominated the summer and that Kendall jenner It has worn in a minidress format.