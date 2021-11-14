Katy Perry gives lessons in wearing white boots and tailored pants

The White boots have been important in the outfits of Katy Perry. The singer Originally from Santa Barbara, California, she has worn them on countless models at different times in her successful music career. On stage we have seen towering examples of laces and a shiny ensemble fitted with the colors of the United States Flag, or in a smaller version with a chunky heel and a minidress of the same color, crowned by a cape of feathers.

The constant repetition of colors has manifested itself in styles that are usually very lively and energetic in themselves, and that generally pay homage to their national colors with bright combinations. We can remember the American singer, Katy PerryPerforming some of her hits in a red sweetheart neckline dress with a deep side slit, or as a superhero in a tight latex jumpsuit.

He recently posted on his Instagram account an interpretation of ‘Harleys in Hawaii’, part of the album ‘Smile’, which she released in 2020. In it, she was dressed in a style monochromatic blue france, marking the accent with a design of spike finish boots and a stiletto heel, one of the trending footwear for fall-winter 2021.

This is how Katy Perry combines white boots with a peak finish

Katy Perry shared with his followers on social networks a short video singing the renowned song and wearing some high-waisted pants, which were tight to the body in the abdomen and thighs, to fall straight and loose from the knees. The garment also had a side opening, which allowed to appreciate some white spike boots with stiletto heel.

The performer of ‘Roar’ she paired them with a long-sleeved blouse cropped She wore a bow at the bottom, which was revealed by her cut, part of her abdomen. At the moment it is wearing a very light blonde hair, which was gathered in a ponytail of hair with effect sleek, in addition to having perfectly straightened her hair. She wore a pair of sparkly bracelets and hoop earrings.

Model wears white boots with a total look at Fendi, fall-winter 2021. Fendi / Gorunway.

The White boots They usually have a starring moment during early fall, a basic color that has the ability to make any combination look more attractive. Fendi for autumn-winter 2021-2022 proposes them with round tip To accompany looks total white and leather, while Thebe Magugu suggests a fun version passing the knees with the peak in pink for contrast. Jil Sander turns to models with square heels to show them off with dresses midi prints.