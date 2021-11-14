Kate Winslet talks about season two

Kate Winslet, the great star and protagonist of Mare of Easttown, has confirmed that there is a “conversation in progress” to do a second season, after the end of the first that left us so shocked.

The series was very successful in the Primetime Emmy nominations earlier this week, with a total of 16 nominations, including the most prominent limited series or anthology and one for Winslet in the lead actress category.

Deadline asked Winslet to update us on the future of Mare of Easttown, and it certainly sounds optimistic:

“I would love to reinterpret it, I absolutely believe that there are more chapters of its history,” he said. “However, just because the story moved people doesn’t necessarily mean that, creatively, we can do it again.

HBO

“This does not mean closing doors; we are opening doors, exploring what is behind those doors.”

HBO definitely seems to have an interest in giving us more than Mare of EasttownAs confirmed by channel boss Casey Bloys earlier this summer: “If Brad (Inglesby, screenwriter) felt he has a story to tell that is on the same level, I think everyone would be open to it,” Bloys told Variety.

“Right now, they don’t have that story. Who knows? We’ll have to wait to see if they come up with something they’re dying to tell.”

HBO

He continued: “I have no idea that there is going to be a schedule (to make a decision about the second season). We usually get carried away by our creators. There have been no real conversations about what a second season would be like.”

