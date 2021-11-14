Journal for Jordan, the new film directed by Denzel Washington

Journal for Jordan, the new Sony Pictures film with Denzel Washington as director and Michael B. Jordan as protagonist.

Denzel Washington you are now ready to return to the director’s chair after almost five years. The winner of two Oscars for Best Actor will be the director and producer of Journal for Jordan, a new movie from Sony Pictures.

The film will star Creed star Michael B. Jordan. Additionally, Robert Wisdom, Johnny M. Wu, and Jalon Christian recently joined the cast. It will be inspired by an article by Dana Canedy with a script adapted by John Burnham Schwartz.

Denzel Washington is a renowned Hollywood actor. Throughout his career he has starred in films such as The Flight, Training Day, Malcom X and Glory, among others. But he has also had a brief stint in the director’s chair.

He has directed films such as The Triumph of the Spirit in 2002, The Great Debaters in 2007 and Fences in 2016. However, Journal for Jordan will be the first film he has directed without being cast.

Instead, the new Sony Pictures film will feature Michael B. Jordan as the protagonist. The film will tell the love story between journalist Dana Canedy and First Sergeant Charles Monroe King.

Journal for Jornal will be inspired by the letter that Charles wrote to his son Jordan shortly before he was killed in combat, which was included in a literary work by Dana and was considered one of the best-sellers of 2008. It is rumored that Michael B. Jordan plays King, while Chanté Adams is already confirmed as Canedy.

At the moment, a possible release date for this film has not been announced. However, production is in advanced stages and even filming has already begun.