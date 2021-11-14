Jorge Fernández uncovers the cheesy phrase in The roulette of luck

The Antena 3 contest has hidden behind one of its panels a fragment of a well-known film, which, however, has seemed too pastry to the presenter.

Jorge Fernandez has come across this Friday in The wheel of luck with a phrase hidden in one of the panels that has not gone unnoticed by him. This has occurred after Maria, one of the participants of the contest Antenna 3, have resolved the first panel for 200 euros.

“Tell me what you want and I’ll be it for you,” said the contestant, referring to a phrase from the film Noa’s diary. “With this phrase, in Noa’s diary, the protagonist, who is Ryan gosling, has the first date with the girl “, has commented Jorge Fernandez.

Jorge Fernández’s comment on the matter

“This phrase could be leading the ranking of cheesy phrases from The wheel of luck“said the presenter of Antenna 3. And it is that the presenter has pointed out that he could not say if this phrase was “between romantic or very cheesy”.

However, those who did seem to be clear about it were the fans who were on set. “Complete trainee”, he said Jorge Fernandez after hearing a member of the public say that the phrase was cheesy.