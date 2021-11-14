Jordi Mollá waits, painting, for the cinema of ‘before’

The Spanish actor, director, writer and painter Jordi Mollá, who has spent the pandemic and the post-pandemic painting in Miami, affirms that cinema continues to be part of his life, but whoever “wants to do does not arrive” and compares himself with the one who he goes to a “disco and can’t find the right girl.”

Surrounded by his works on the pandemic in the borrowed house in Miami Beach where he has lived for a year and a half, Mollá talks to Efe about the documentary “The private lives of Jordi and Domingo”, directed by Italian Giuseppe Ferlito and produced by Publikro London.

The documentary, filmed at his initiative, will be presented at the Faena Theater in Miami on November 23, on the eve of Miami Art Week and the Art Basel Miami Beach fair.

Domingo Zapata, a Spaniard who has triumphed as a plastic artist in the US after having worked on Wall Street, is the other protagonist of this story that talks about friendship and communion in the art of both and was filmed in two weeks In mallorca.

It is an intimate portrait of what Jordi and Domingo are like – “as people we are very different” – and “from day to day” in Mallorca, where the latter originates from, which is closely linked to Hollywood and the world of fashion.

“There was a mini-script based on questions and stories came out of the questions,” he says without giving much further, although the official trailer shows Jordi and Domingo painting, navigating the island’s turquoise waters and in places like Palma Cathedral .

A documentary to cheer

Mollá says that he does not mind admitting that Zapata, with whom he has made several joint art exhibitions, is for him a source of inspiration that is clearly appreciated in some of his works, such as one of a bullfighter in full swing who is in the living room of his house, crammed with works stacked on the walls.

As he says, one of the objectives of the documentary is to encourage those who want to turn their lives around to do so, as Zapata did when he left the “terrifying” Wall Street and began to paint.

It is a feeling that, he says, he has noticed that many people have had after the pandemic, which, in his case, admits that it has affected him “more than he thought” and has made him “reflect.”

Mollá has been painting since he was 20 years old – today he is 53 – but he never calls himself an “artist”.

“I have always been bad at getting baptized,” he says to explain then that he did not say he was an actor until he had made “eight or nine films”, because he is “very demanding of himself.”

A solid career

Perhaps that is why he is one of the Spanish actors with a more solid international career and in the US he is recognized as an interpreter of action films, such as “Blow” or “Bad Boys II”, above all.

When asked if it was difficult for him to adapt to the way of working in Hollywood, where he has friends like Johnny Depp, he points out that making films in Spain is “very familiar.”

“There is more human warmth, it is like working with friends, while in the US you work for a corporation, it is colder,” he emphasizes, but highlights the “respect” with which actors are treated in this country.

Mollá, who has been a candidate for the Goya Awards several times, began as an actor with small roles in the Teatre Lliure company in Barcelona and in cinema he has worked under the orders of Pedro Almódovar, Bigas Luna, Ricardo Franco, Montxo Armendariz and Fernando Colombo, among other Spanish directors.

He has also made several shorts and a feature film and written several books.

Among the film projects in which he was going to participate but fell due to the pandemic is the film version of the book “The Alchemist”, by Pablo Coelho, which stands out when he mentions that many things have changed in the cinema as a result of this exceptional situation experienced in around the world in 2020 and 2021.

He does not believe that things will ever be the same again, but the important thing – he says – is that he continues to make movies.

He already has several offers, from Italy and Spain among them, but he is waiting for the cinema he wants to make to arrive. When asked what kind of cinema he is talking about, he answers without hesitation: “the one from before.”