Johnny Depp: where they call me, I go

08/15/2021 00:00 h.

Where they call me, I go

Since falling out of favor in the United States following his tumultuous divorce from lackluster actress Amber Heard, Johnny depp (Owensboro, Kentucky, 1963) is aimed at what they throw in Europe. He was recently in Barcelona, ​​where he dedicated himself to being late for all his appointments with the press and asking to be taken to see the Guernica, who is not in my beloved city, as everyone knows except him. Soon he will return to Spain to receive the Donostia award granted by the San Sebastián festival, although this award has not been to the liking of CIMA, an association of Spanish women filmmakers, I am afraid that because I consider him a macho man of volume and spine who, in theory, got out of hand at some time when He was separating from his relative (who, by the way, has taken the opportunity to bleed him badly with the divorce).

I do not mean to excuse the (supposedly) violent attitude of Mr. Depp, but I would like to introduce a few concepts at this juncture (as Woody Allen used to say in Broadway Danny Rose): Johnny likes to peck and smoke joints bad thing, recreational activities that sometimes cause annoying changes of character; Amber Heard is bisexual, and while she was married to Depp, she was always on the lookout for women, which made our man slightly maddened; Between her sapphic ravings and his torrijas, it seems that at home the pots (or cell phones) flew with some frequency, and it also seems that, during one of those thongs, Johnny threw a blunt object at Amber that made some pupae (although not much). Apart from that incident drunkThere are no more signs of Mr. Depp’s alleged violence, but in the Me Too era it didn’t take long for him to become a kind of macho monster. The statements in his defense in charge of his ex-wife, Vanessa Paradis, or one of his ex-girlfriends, Winona Ryder, were of no use, who affirmed that Johnny had always behaved with them like a gentleman. From one day to the next, the actor went on to join the list of Hollywood monsters, so now he is rather out of work and with half of his fortune in the hands of Miss Heard, who later I believe also managed to hit him a good I pinch Elon Musk. Hence, we have it in Spain every two by three. Or produce a documentary for his disastrous friend Shane mcgowan, the former leader of the Pogues. Or that he dedicates himself to accept any invitation that is made to him from any festival in the world.

Sometime in the 90s I had a conversation of about three quarters of an hour with Mr. Depp and I had a great time (although it is also true that I had just interviewed Kurt Russell and Val Kilmer, two of the most boring actors of all time). He was a nice guy with a sense of humor who went from one topic to another in an erratic but entertaining way. Obviously, I cannot say that I know him as if I had given birth to him, but I have always had the feeling that there is something that squeaks in the accusations of his ex-wife the nickel and in the black legend that has fallen on him. Although it should not be ruled out that I am also a shitty macho, no matter how much I resist believing it.