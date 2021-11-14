Johnny Depp gets big news

Actor Johnny Depp is not in his prime, but he has still received good news for his film career.

Since he lost the first trial against his ex-wife Amber heard, the actor Johnny depp it is no longer important to the big movie studios. In fact, Disney does not want to have him as Jack Sparrow if they make a new movie of Pirates of the Caribbean. In addition, Warner Bros replaced him by Mads Mikkelsen in the role of the villain Gellert Grindelwald in the film. Fantastic Beasts 3. So for now he’s having a hard time finding a new job in the industry. But at least, he has received good news, as he has been given an award.

What is clear is that Johnny depp continues to have a lot of support in the film business, as it has won the Donostia Award, the highest award given by the San Sebastian Film Festival which features Ethan Hawke, Sigourney Weaver, Judy Dench, Penelope Cruz and Viggo Mortensen as previous honorees.

This award can be the ultimate impetus for you to put legal issues behind you and resume your career.

If we review your next projects of Johnny depp, just stand out Puffins. An animated series, where he lends his voice to a little bird Johnny Puff. The story is about a group of funny little birds, minions of the cunning walrus named Otto. The main characters in the series are five: Johnny Puff, two males named Tic and Tac, and two females named Didi and Pie.

Although he could also continue with his role as a producer since he has exercised that work in projects such as The Minamata Photographer (2020), where a photojournalist travels to Japan after World War II to document the mercury poisoning of people living on the coast. In addition, he also produced the documentary Crock of Gold: Drinking with Shane MacGowan (2020) about Irish punk poet Shane MacGowan, lead singer and songwriter of The Pogues.

Without forgetting, that a long time ago he was director in Unloveable (2009) or The brave (1997). So if the big movie studios don’t hire you, Johnny depp you could make your own movies.