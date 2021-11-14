Johnny Depp fans react to Amber Heard’s appearance in “Aquaman 2” trailer

A few hours ago he ended the virtual event called DC FanDome, in which the creators of this multiverse unveiled some surprises around the new productions that are coming, as well as video games and some comics.

One of the news that has sounded the most was the advance that one of the productions that the COVID-19 pandemic really affected, is “Aquaman and the Last Kingdom”, the second installment of the film starring the star of “Game of Thrones ”, Jason Momoa.

The promotional clip of the film showed exclusive interviews with part of the cast, from the director, James Wan, to Momoa himself, during these talks, some scenes of what would be the second installment appeared and, unfortunately for many, Amber Heard returns as the princess “Mera”.

This news was not very well received by the multifaceted actor, as some are still very resentful with Heart about the way he decided to handle his divorce.

It should be noted that this process is not over yet, as the actor lost several projects of his most endearing characters on the big screen, such as “Captain Jack Sparrow” with Disney and “Grindelwald” with Warner.

It should be remembered that Amber decided to file for divorce after she accused the actor of having attempted against her person and having beaten her brutally, as she came to court with photographic evidence.

The couple lasted only a few months of marriage. Photo: Getty Images

The actor refuted the lawsuit by assuring that she was the one who exercised domestic violence against him, since he also had photographs where he was seriously injured.

Depp dared to sue the British newspaper “The sun”, for affirming the words of the also model and directly attacking him if the right to a reply.

Networks react to Heard’s return as “Mera”

Since the famous divorce, many of his fans decided to start a movement to boycott the film if Heard appeared in it and even dared to propose new names for the role.

One of the names that sounded the most for the role in the life of “Aquaman” was that of actress Emilia Clarke, remembered mainly for her role as the heir to the “Iron Throne” of part of the “Targaryen” family in the saga from “Game of Thrones.”

the actress was one of the favorites to give life to “Mera”. Photo: IG / gameofthrones

However, the producers never spoke about it, they dared to make any statement, either positive or negative, so now the fans feel betrayed.

It has been through social networks, where the fans of the DC comics universe have shown their position regarding the return of Amber Heard to the sequel of the marine prince, however, they have not given any statement.

