Johnny Depp fans react to Amber Heard’s appearance in “Aquaman 2” trailer

By
Sonia Gupta
-
0
37

A few hours ago he ended the virtual event called DC FanDome, in which the creators of this multiverse unveiled some surprises around the new productions that are coming, as well as video games and some comics.

One of the news that has sounded the most was the advance that one of the productions that the COVID-19 pandemic really affected, is “Aquaman and the Last Kingdom”, the second installment of the film starring the star of “Game of Thrones ”, Jason Momoa.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here