Jennifer Lopez’s trainer shares her 3 key exercises for toned arms

The actress, singer and businesswoman have many qualities and determination is one of the most important. It is the one that has led to Jennifer Lopez to the top, because she has always been clear that effort, perseverance and hard work were necessary to get to where she wanted to be. Now that he has reached the top, he does not seem to intend to get off and so She continues with the routines that helped her succeed.

A mentality with which he has been able to overcome difficult moments, get away from people who did not do him well and seek his own happiness, taking care of his diet and putting his mental health first. Thanks to that, she is now a happy woman, who has found the balance between her personal and professional life, but also to train and be prepared for your shows.

Jennifer Lopez, during the Global Citizen Live Festival in 2021. (EFE / EPA / Peter Foley)

When you have a specific show or face a tour adapt workouts to be able to withstand the greatest effort that these require, you also do if you face an interpretive challenge, as happened with ‘Wall Street Scammers’, for which learned pole dance, a discipline not easy at all and that for her became a challenge. Thus, except for these specific occasions, the diva from the Bronx prefers to follow an intense sports routine, but that helps her to keep fit and show off a toned figure.

Little by little we are discovering some of her training routines, which she normally carries out between four and five days a week, knowing which exercises are key for her to be able to tone her buttocks, or how she trains the abdominal area to show off a flat stomach. age 52 and after a pregnancy with twins. The arms is another area of ​​his body that he does not neglect and, together with David Kirsch, his coach, do not hesitate to put into practice some specific exercises to work this complicated area, which over time tends to lose tone and elasticity.

Three key exercises

Kirsch was the one who confessed that one of Jennifer’s key workouts was doing sumo squats in motion, now she has revealed to ‘Hello!’ three of the essential exercises of the current Ben Affleck partner to maintain a toned arms all year long, even when your work commitments don’t require such great dedication to your physique. A workout with which she achieves great results, but which are as demanding as she expects.

Jennifer Lopez, stunning at the 2021 Met Gala. (Reuters / Mario Anzuoni)

The first of the exercises that Jennifer uses to grow her arms part of a plank position, that is, resting on the palms of the hands, with these under the shoulders, and the tips of the feet, keeping the body in a straight line and avoiding lowering the hips. If this is already a key exercise, she also adds a difficulty and that is that she does it by supporting the weight on some dumbbells.

This adds difficulty to the exercise because a greater balance is necessary, but it also marks the starting position for the actual exercise, with which work the triceps Because, once in that position, raise one of the arms flexing the elbow until it reaches the height of the body and then extend the arm. Return to the starting position and repeat the exercise with the other arm. According to Kirsch, this makes it 10 times with each arm.

Jennifer Lopez shows her muscles in her arms in an image on her social networks. (Instagram @jlo)

For the second of the exercises it is need to have an elastic or resistance band. The exercise is performed standing up, with one of the feet slightly forward and the other stepping on the band to hold it, the knees are also slightly bent. The bands are at the back and, holding one end with each hand, you have to extend them completely above the head and later flex the arms.

The third of the exercises that David and Jennifer usually do is performed with the help of a medicine ball, choosing the right weight for each person. With your legs apart and your knees bent, you just have to raise the ball over the head with both arms and throw it against the ground; Take it after the boat and repeat the exercise a few more times. In addition to working your arms, with this exercise you also power the abs, glutes and legs; is very complete.

Jennifer Lopez during her performance in Times Square on December 31, 2020. (EFE / EPA / Pool / Gary Hershorn)

There is no doubt that a figure like Jennifer Lopez it requires a lot of work and effort, but little by little we are discovering your fitness secrets, that can help us learn new ways of training that will make our workouts be more fun and our results better.