Jennifer Lawrence: This is the handsome boy she shares her life with

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most prominent actresses in cinema and who for a while he found his other half at Cooke Maroney when they initially met through a close friend.

The couple began dating in June 2018, meeting through mutual friend Laura Simpson, and it wasn’t long before they things will take a tremendous formality, for this a friend in common expressed to the media:

“Things between them are very serious.”

The following month, the romantic duo was confirmed to be engaged after the Hunger Games star was spotted wearing a large diamond ring and just before their wedding day, Lawrence opened up about how her bond with Maroney continued to grow.

This has been the romance of Jennifer Lawrence with her husband

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband

In June 2019, actress Jennifer Lawrence expressed about her partner: “He is the greatest human being I have ever met. It really is”. Plus she revealed that she kept things simple when she started meeting her future husband.

“I don’t know, I started with the basics, you know, ‘How do I feel? It is nice? He is friendly? … I don’t know, I know it sounds really stupid but he is, he is, you know. He is the greatest person I have ever met.

“So I am very honored to become Maroney.”

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney’s wedding

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney’s wedding

Four months later, it was confirmed that the couple had married in a small ceremony in Rhode Island. Although Lawrence has preferred to keep their relationship private, he later detailed how the coronavirus pandemic allowed him to spend quality time with Maroney.

“I’m actually a complete homebody and the laziest person who ever lived.”

It should be noted that the ceremony was attended by celebrities such as: Kris Jenner, Adele, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie, Emma Stone, Ashley Olsen and Sienna Miller.

