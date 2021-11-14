Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her first baby Photo: (File)

Jennifer Lawrence starts a new stage in her life and has been photographed with her belly swollen (just over three months gestation) after the news arises that you are waiting her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney.

In pictures, the 31-year-old actress showed off her growing belly in a floral jumpsuit during a walk through New York City on Wednesday.

The sighting comes when a representative for the actress confirmed her pregnancy to People magazine, after she married the director of the Cooke art gallery in 2019. after more than a year of dating.

In the images of the couple walking through New York, the protagonist of The Hunger Games show off an incipient belly that leaves no room for doubt and his representative has made it official and confirmed the happy news.

June 5, 2021. Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney are seen enjoying their weekend together in New Orleans. The couple enjoyed a late lunch at a local barbecue restaurant called The Joint. After lunch, the couple traveled to City Park, where they visited the New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) Photo: (The Grosby Group)

Lawrence was a partner in the past of actor Nicholas Hoult and director Darren Aronofsky, however his relationship with Cooke Maroney was the most formal until she got to her brand new secret wedding.

Very hermetic with her private life, Jennifer has always kept her privacy in the background and there are few occasions in which she has spoken about her relationship with Cooke Maroney, with whom she began a discreet relationship in 2018 and with whom she starred a dream wedding in Rhode Island in October 2019. Now, as they are about to celebrate their second wedding anniversary, the couple are about to welcome the 31-year-old actress’s first child.

The photograph was taken on June 5 and she already had a very small belly so her pregnancy was beginning to be rumored, something that she denied, however, three months later it is no longer easy to hide her happy waiting Photo: (Mega / The Grosby Group)

“I had just met Cooke and wanted to marry him. He is my best friend, so I want to legally bind him to me forever. You find your favorite person on the planet and you think, ‘You can’t leave!’ I know it sounds stupid, but he is, he is... He is the greatest person I have ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney ”, confessed a Jennifer totally in love months before marrying the gallery owner.

The bride and groom said “yes, I do” in a large late 19th-century mansion called Belcourt. Designed by architect Richard Morris Hunt, the style of the house is Versailles and is located in an area where wealthy American families used to spend the summer.

New Orleans, June 10, 2021. Jennifer Lawrence arrived on the set of her new movie “Red, White and Water” without makeup, sporting an oversized loose white dress and black and white slides. The Hunger Games actress was seen walking towards the Hair and Make up trailer holding a cup of coffee in one hand and her cell phone and breakfast in the other Photo: (Mega / The Grosby Group)

The wedding was planned in detail since the couple hired the company Mark Seed Inc. as the organizer of the link they had. 150 guests, between its they were Adele, Kris Jenner, Sienna Miller, Joel Madden and Cameron Diaz, who attended the rehearsal, a day earlier. Emma Stone, Ashley Olsen and Amy Schumer also attended the wedding.

Maroney is a renowned gallery owner who runs an art gallery on New York’s Upper East Side, which was founded in the 1990s by film producer Barbara Gladstone, featuring artists like Anish Kappor., Carroll Dunham -father of actress Lena Dunham-, Ugo Rondinone or Mathew Barney, Björk’s ex. He was born in Vermont and his parents own a major dairy farm, the third largest in the state.

The couple have been in a relationship for three years and are already expecting their first child Photo: (Shutterstock)

“It was a moment in my life where I was not located, I did not consider myself ready to get married. But it was meeting Cooke and I already wanted to marry him. We both wanted to fully commit. He is my best friend so I want to legally bind him to me forevere ”, said Lawrence herself a few months ago.

Now, the fruit of that love, the couple is about to become parents for the first time of a baby that arrives to complete the happiness that the actress has shown since she met Cooke in 2018.

