Jennifer Garner replaces Julia Roberts in The Last Thing He Told Me

In December of last year, it was announced with great fanfare that Julia Roberts would be the star of a series on Apple TV +. Almost a year later, fans of this powerful actress will be heartbroken to learn that she will no longer be the star of The Last Thing He Told Me. In her place there will be another great actress, memorable in many films. Jennifer garner will now be the star on Apple TV +.

The Last Thing He Told Me, is based on Laura Dave’s upcoming novel of the same name that was published last May. The plot of the book and the series will consist of following a woman (played by Jennifer Garner) who teams up with her 16-year-old stepdaughter to find out the reason for her husband’s mysterious disappearance. This series it would have been Julia Roberts’ second role on the small screen after starring in the first season of Homecoming on Amazon.

However, and due to organization and programming problems, Julia will not be able to be the protagonist. In her place will be Jennifer Garner, according to DeadLine, who will star in the series. But the actress will also be the executive producer of the limited series produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, The Last Thing He Told Me was created by Dave with her husband Josh Singer, who won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for “Spotlight ».

Not Jennifer Garner’s first project for Apple TV + because he’s also starring in and executive producing an Apple TV + adaptation of Amy Silverstein’s memoir “My Glory Was I Had Such Friends.” This time he has the support of JJ Abrams and Ben Stephenson of Bad Robot who are linked to the project as executive producers.

A shame not being able to count on Julia Roberts but a joy to be able to do it with Jennifer Garner.