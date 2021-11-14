Jennifer Aniston reveals her unforgiving routine every day if she doesn’t want to be angry

Jennifer Aniston has become one of the most momentous artists in the film industry. So much so, that many call her “queen of romantic comedies.” Over the years, he has earned the admiration of many for his great talent. In this way, it has millions of followers around the world and it is news very often. Even so, the actress has had to take certain measures to deal with media scrutiny and pressure from the environment. This time, we know for sure which is the daily routine that you don’t skip if you don’t want to be angry.

Once certain engagements, such as the Friends reunion, ended, Jennifer Aniston began to focus more on herself. It is until recently that he returned to grant interviews and surprise with other projects. Despite having vast experience in dealing with fame, she admitted to going to therapy to manage the stress she felt. Fortunately, he has certain habits that help him face the day with greater positivity and security. Nevertheless, one of the most striking confessions of his interview with People magazine was that he writes a diary.

She was completely honest when she confessed the following: “I write a diary, the day I can’t is a bummer”. For the actress and producer, it has been very enriching to discover that —flashing feelings, reflections and thoughts— is really useful on the path of mental organization. Regardless of the fact that it can be paragraphs or entire pages, the exercise is beneficial in many ways. For mental health, improve writing skills, communication and more. This part of her routine has become so important to her that, if you can’t write, your day doesn’t start with the best energy. Read on to find out what other gestures are valuable to this celebrity.

What Jennifer Aniston does to stay happy and motivated

If you were wondering what Aniston does to preserve a fresh, cheerful, positive and attractive attitude, now you know that she starts her day in the best way. In addition to journaling, he also does meditation right after exercising. In fact, he assures: “My ritual is usually: coffee and meditation or meditation and coffee, the order varies”. Now that she has created a line of collagen with Vital Proteins supplements, she says she adds this substance to her morning coffee.

Another of the activities that occupy his mornings is walking his three pets. Clyde, Sophie and Lord Chesterfield are the names given to the American’s dogs. He goes out with them for a walk, serves them food and it is one of those customs that he never leaves aside.

And finally, it only remains to say that he has a powerful habit of “technological detoxification”. Since in the first hour of the day avoid picking up the phone, does not look at messages, does not open any social network or email. If you can, try to extend this disconnection for more than an hour. To cap it off, he mentioned: “I highly recommend trying it for a week, you won’t believe the difference.”

Do you dare to follow in Jennifer Aniston’s footsteps? If you do, a new world of serenity will open up before you.