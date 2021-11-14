Jake Paul beats Canelo: the money his fights generate on PPV

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 13.11.2021 19:09:48





Although he has established himself as one of the best pound for pound today and is one of the boxers with the most fans, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez has not managed to match the number of PPV’s sold to the brothers Jake and Logan Paul.

The great popularity that the brothers enjoy on social networks, especially on YouTube, has generated a new phenomenon in boxing that has attracted new audiences, which are not so concerned about the quality of the functions that can be presented, but by the simple fact of seeing two of the most relevant influencers in the United States on the ring and before consolidated athletes.

Jake Paul, the most advanced

The youngest of the Pauls, Jake, and who is usually considered the one with the most conditions for boxing, is the one who has achieved the best numbers in terms of PPV’s, since in his fights against Nate Robinson and Ben Askren managed to exceed one million sales.

In the case of Robinson, reached just over 1 million households, while with Askren it was around 1.5 million, a figure that can sweeten anyone’s ear; however, in their last meeting against Tyron Woodley there were only 500 thousand sales and there are even those who aim for a lower amount.

Logan used Mayweather

In the case of Logan Paul, his greatest success was against Floyd Mayweather, a meeting that sold 1 million, a round success for both of them for a show of very poor quality.

How many PPV’s did Canelo sell against Plant

In comparison, Canelo Álvarez’s best-selling fight was the second he had against Gennady Golovkin in 2018, which reached 1.1 million sales, while against Caleb Plant he reached 800 thousand sales, a respectable figure although below those that youtubers reach.