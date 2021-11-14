Jake Gyllenhaal cheated on Taylor Swift with Anne Hathaway?

Taylor Swift has just released the reissue of her album “Red”, which her fans were waiting for, as she would talk about the short, but intense relationship that the singer had with actor Jake Gyllenhaal in 2010.

The original “Red” (2012) has gone down in history as the album in which he began his transition to adult pop from the sounds of “country” more accessible than with his previous works – “Taylor Swift” (2006), “Fearless” (2008) and “Speak Now” (2010) – had made her a politically correct star.

But in the new version, Swift even adds phrases like “fuck the patriarchy”, which breaks with her old image.

The reissue of “Red” lo comercial was a success, as it repeated for the third time in a row the feat of dispatching more than a million copies in its first week on the market, but, even more so, through songs like “I Know You Were Trouble “let his character glimpse for the first time, also his anger and helplessness, and he revolted against the conformity and modesty that are supposed to be more elegant, especially in the case of them, at the end of relationships.

The courtship of Taylor Switf and Jake Gyllenhaal

However, his fans were waiting for the new lyrics to “All too well”, in which he talks about the romance he had with the actor of “Secret on the mountain”, Jake Gyllenhaal in 2010. The song was originally part of the album ” Red “from 2012.

In the new version of “All too well” Taylor talks about why she ended her relationship with the actor. “You said that if we had been a closer age, maybe it would have turned out well / And that made me want to die.” In 2012, she was 21 and he was 29.

However, Swift fans have generated all kinds of theories that are not necessarily true.

For example, that Jake Gyllenhaal cheated on Swift with Anne Hathaway, with whom in that year he recorded “Of love and other drugs.”

Taylor Swift is said to have ambiguously mentioned Anne Hathaway in the 10-minute version of “All Too Well.” “Sobbing in the bathroom at a party, an actress approached me to ask what was wrong, and I replied ‘You, that’s what happened, you.’

The trailer for ‘All Too Well (The Short Film)’ is practically identical to a scene that appears in the trailer for the film starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway.#RedTaylorsVersion #ItsRedSeason #Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/odyLWDQ2EX – josma (taylor’s version) (@JosmaSantos) November 12, 2021

In addition, the fan theory seeks to be reinforced because the video for the song was released on the same day that the “Les Miserables” actress had her birthday.

