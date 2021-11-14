Jaime Munguía remains undefeated at the expense of Gabriel Rosado

The Mexican won by wide unanimous decision at the Honda Center in Anaheim, retaining the WBO Intercontinental Middleweight title.

The Mexico-Puerto Rico rivalry wrote a new – and exciting – chapter this Saturday night at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The undefeated Mexican Jaime Munguía he took the victory by wide unanimous decision upon Gabriel Rosado to retain the Intercontinental Middleweight Championship of the World Boxing Organization.

Jaime Munguía was superior from start to finish to the Puerto Rican Gabriel Rosado. Twitter: @GoldenBoyBoxing

Munguía was superior from the beginning of the fight, however, the knockout did not come despite repeatedly injuring Pinkish, who as the combat progressed bet to finish the fight with a single blow.

But the miracle did not happen and Munguía He continued to dominate in the ring with his long combinations that punished the Puerto Rican’s face.

In the end, the judges gave cards 118-110, 119-109 and 117-111, all favorable for Munguía, who improved his record to 38-0 with 30 chloroforms, while Pinkish it stopped at 26-14-1 with 15 knockouts.

Munguía scored his second win of the year after stopping Kamil Szeremeta last June on a card in which Pinkish gave the hit of the night by taking the undefeated Bektemir Melikuzhiev with a tremendous knockout despite having visited the canvas at the beginning of the fight.

On the back of the card, rising Mexican William ‘Camarón’ Zepeda extended his undefeated to 24-0 after knocking out John Vincent Moralde, while former world champion Arely Muciño defeated contender Jacky Calvo by split decision, and Alexis Rocha knocked out to Jeovanis Barraza.