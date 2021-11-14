Jaime Munguía remains undefeated against a brave Gabriel Rosado

The Mexican boxer Jaime Munguía suffered, perhaps more than expected with the Philadelphia-born, but of Puerto Rican descent Gabriel Rosado, but in the end he left as the winner byr unanimous decision and in that way he kept his undefeated, which has already reached 38 fights.

The record of 26 victories (15 by knockout), a draw and 13 defeats, with which Gabriel Rosado arrived did not make him look so powerful, especially for a boxer who does not know defeat, who has 30 knockouts and also you know what it means to be a champion, as he became the holder of the world super welterweight title in the World Boxing Organization, before moving up to 160 pounds.

The courage of Gabriel Rosado

Contrary to expectations, Pink was a tough nut to crack, at least before reaching the tenth round.

One of the high points of the fight came in the fourth round, where the two boxers released their hands and staged an exchange that made everyone present thrill at the Honda Center in Anaheim California.

Munguía fought with the right of his rival, but even so he was the one who connected the most blows. However, his punch lacked power in the first chapters of the contest, in the seventh inclusive, Rosado became signs that his impacts they weren’t hurting him.

But in the last three rounds, the Puerto Rican stopped having those attitudes. As the fight went on, he looked more deteriorated. In the tenth round he even gave signs of bewilderment, Even so, he managed to stay on his feet and finish the fight, yes, without being able to avoid injuries to his face and body.

At the time of decision there were no surprises, all the judges agreed that Jaime Munguía had won one more victory. With this, the Mexican already has 38 in his career, four in the middleweight, where he will seek to continue taking steps towards the world championship.