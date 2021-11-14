Jahir Ocampo reveals if he will continue after hitting the head

Jahir ocampo He communicated to our Venga la Alegría forum to update his state of health after the blow he suffered on the lands and beaches of Exathlon.

Jahir Ocampo wants to be the Exatlon champion

Guardians celebrate the triumph of their partner in Exatlón.

The Mexican diver began to run in the circuit, when a metal cart accidentally hit his head. Jahir remained seated and felt the blood dripping from his face, so he climbed out of the water with the help of Yusef Farah.

“Everything was left to the doctor. Right now I’m not playing, I’m waiting for the doctor’s instructions. There were eight or ten stitches that stitched me, but fortunately I never lost consciousness and I am still standing here ”, said the athlete to VLA.

“The truth is that it was a very fast blow, but very hard. I felt my head buzz and at that moment I grabbed my hand. head and it was full of blood, “he continued.

Does Jahir Ocampo want to leave Exatlón?

Although the wound of Jahir Ochampion was spectacular, the athlete confirmed his stay in the lands and beaches of

Exatlon

.

I stopped because I still wanted to continue. Then I sat in one of the circuit modules… Yusef wanted to carry me and I walked with the doctor. He was calm because he was one hundred percent conscious. The doctor began to clean me and told me that the wound was deep.

The beloved athlete of Guardians it will not come out due to an injury as it happened in the second season of our reality show.

“I want to stay, I want to continue, but following the doctor’s orders… I want to stay because life is like that, it is a risk and you have to take it as it comes. They should have their eyes wide open. I am well and full here, “he concluded. Jahir ocampo exclusively for Venga la Alegría.

