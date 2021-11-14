Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Details About Sex Life With Will Smith With Gwyneth Paltrow On Red Table Talk

Will Smith fans have reacted after Jada Pinkett Smith again shared details about their private life as a couple.

Pinkett Smith, married to the actor since 1997, spoke about his sex life during an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow, a guest on his Facebook chat show Red Table Talk.

“It’s tough,” said Pinkett Smith, adding, “Will and I talk a lot about the road we have traveled. We started on this at a very young age, you know, at 22. That’s why the commitment part really hit me because I think you expect your partner to know [lo que necesitas], especially when it comes to sex.

The actress continued, “It’s like, ‘Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should be able to read my mind. That is a big trap. “

Then Paltrow added, “But isn’t that strange? It’s like if someone doesn’t read our minds we feel devastated ”, with which Pinkett Smith agreed.

“Tell me what you want and, above all, I know that I have a responsibility to do the same … I really do try,” he continued. “It is uncomfortable, but it is very healthy, and I think about sex, because it is something that is not talked about and around which there is a lot of fantasy.”

Pinkett Smith has a history talking about her marriage on Red Table Talk, which has led many to wonder what Will Smith will think every time he hears what the actress talks to her guests.

“Everything I know about Jada and Will’s marriage I learned without my consent,” one person commented, and another added, referring to Smith’s show. The Fresh Prince of Bel Air : “We are calm, doing nothing, relaxing, and Jada appears.”

In July 2020, Pinkett Smith confirmed that she was in a relationship with singer August Alsina during a period in which she was separated from Smith.

However, the actress denied Alsina’s statements that her husband had given her “permission.”

Reports of a relationship between the couple first emerged in June of that year, after Alsina claimed that she had dedicated “years of her life” to an affair with the actress. by Girl’s Trip, during an interview with Angela Yee from The Breakfast Club.

After initially denying the rumors, the actor admitted the relationship during an episode of the show the following month.

At the time, Pinkett Smith said that she and her husband had reached a stage of “unconditional love.”

In April 2021, he confessed to his daughter, Willow, that he had “been in love with a woman” twice in his life.

Will Smith has worked on major productions, including the blockbuster action film Independence day (1996), the franchise Men in Black (1997-2012) and the romantic comedy Hitch (2005).

Pinkett Smith’s papers include The Matrix Reloaded (2003) and the hit comedies Bad moms (2016) and Girl’s trip (2017).

They both worked together on the biopic about Muhammad Ali Ali in 2001, for which Smith received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.