J Balvin, Katy Perry, and Post Malone appear in special Pokémon TCG cards

The musical collaboration of Pokemon With a great variety of international artists it became a reality and as a result of it, incredible original songs were released, as well as eye-catching videos, an album and even a digital mini-concert. The Pokémon Company also leveraged this collaboration to produce fantastic Pokémon TCG cards from the artists.

That’s right, as part of Pokémon 25 Music, The Pokémon Company revealed 3 designs inspired by 3 of the artists who participated in the collaboration: Katy Perry, Post Malone and J Balvin. In them, the Pokémon is substituted to put the artists in the foreground and with movements ready for combat. These cards are version V, which are characterized by having more HP than normal cards and also have more powerful movements and abilities.

Something remarkable is that the design of the cards was done by artists who work on the art of Pokémon TCG and the attacks are related to music. Likewise, the numbering of the set is unique, since they represent the month and the day of birth of the artists.

Katy Perry, Post Malone, and J Balvin appear in the Pokémon TCG

The design of Katy’s letter was by artist Yuu Nishida and features the talented and equally beautiful singer with her partner Pikachu who appears in her music video and who will help her with her Heartbeat Ray attack.

Naoki Saito did the illustration for Post Malone, who appears alongside his Dragonite and Butterfree, ready to do the rap backing and attack with Multi Beat.

Finally, the artist Nagimiso was responsible for the art of J Balvin’s letter, which shows the reggaeton singing along with his fearsome Charizard. Something curious is that in the letter from J Balvin, a Colombian reggaeton singer, the attack is in Spanish: Llama Ritmo, and it is the most powerful of the 3 cards, because in the next turn it does 100 more points of damage.

How to get the Pokémon TCG card for J Balvin, Katy Perry or Post Malone?

If you liked the designs, we have bad news for you, because so far they are not in the official Pokémon 25 Music store nor has their sale to the public been revealed. That said, they appear to be letters produced especially to commemorate the collaboration.

However, it is known that they were not only digital designs, but the letters were printed and apparently sent to the artists who adorn them. The only singer who has made a publication with his letter is J Balvin through his Instagram account (via PokéBeach).

What did you think of this collaboration? Did you like the designs? Would you like to be able to get any of these cards? Tell us in the comments.

