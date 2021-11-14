ITunes ranking in the United States: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Saturday, November 13

Nothing is more boring than that endless search for movies on your favorite streaming platform.

That is clear to him iTunes, as it has a list of the latest trends in your film productions. There, they are organized according to the preference of users in real time. So you better lie down on the couch and delight yourself with the best of the seventh art.

1. Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings

Film adaptation of the hero created by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin in 1973, a half Chinese, half American character, whose characteristic combat style mixed kung-fu, nunchucks and firearms.

2. Free guy

Guy works as a bank teller and is a cheerful and lonely guy who doesn’t find his day bitter. Even if he is used as a hostage during a bank robbery, he still smiles like nothing. But one day he realizes that Free City is not exactly the city he thought it was. Guy is going to discover that he is actually a non-playable character in a brutal video game.

3. Old henry

A widowed farmer and his son gingerly welcome a mysterious and injured man with a bag of cash. When a group of men who claim to be the law come for the money, the farmer must decide who to trust. Defending a siege on his farm, the farmer reveals a talent for using weapons that surprises everyone and questions his true identity.

Four. Rocky iv

New personal and sporting adventures of boxer Rocky Balboa, who this time must face a tough and cold Soviet boxer named Ivan Drago. (FILMAFFINITY)

5. Apex

Five elite hunters pay to hunt a man on a desert island. But when their prey begins to defend themselves, the roles of hunter and prey change sides.

6. Jungle cruise

Early 20th century. Frank is the charismatic captain of a peculiar boat that travels through the Amazon jungle. There, despite the dangers that the Amazon River has in store for them, Frank will take scientist Lily Houghton and her brother McGregor Houghton on his boat. Your mission will be to find a mystical tree that could have healing powers. Of course, their goal will not be easy and in their adventure they will find all kinds of difficulties, in addition to a German expedition that is also looking for this tree with healing properties. This action-adventure comedy is based on the Jungle Cruise attraction at Disney’s amusement parks.

7. Question of blood

Bill Baker (Matt Damon) is a tough American oil rig operator who travels to Marseille to visit his daughter, in prison for a murder he claims not to have committed. Far from home, things will not be easy for a father willing to do anything to prove his daughter’s innocence.

8. Suicide squad

A group of super villains find themselves locked up in Belle Reve, a high-security prison with the highest death rate in the United States. To get out of there they will do anything, even join the Task Force X group, dedicated to carrying out suicide missions under the orders of Amanda Waller. Heavily armed they are sent to Corto Maltese Island, a jungle full of enemies.

9. Weather

Thriller about a family that, while on vacation in a tropical paradise, discovers that the secluded beach chosen to relax for a few hours is causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire life to a single day.

10. Respect: The Aretha Franklin Story

The rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church choir to her international stardom.

The cinema has amazed us since its appearance. iTunes spoils us with the best hits at the box office.

On this platform, you will find productions of all kinds and for all tastes: fantasy, humor, action, drama … so take the opportunity to watch several movies in a row. You know what you will find them available on iTunes.

Do you know what your new favorite film will be? Do you feel like doing a marathon? 24 hours a day will not be enough to see the most select of the seventh art!