it will be difficult to win the world championship against the Hamilton engine

“Max gave it his all,” says the Red Bull sports advisor, Helmut Marko at the end of Brazilian Grand Prix Formula 1 2021. However, his driver only finished second behind Lewis Hamilton after 71 laps.

In an interview with the ORF, Marko attributed the enormous time difference, of more than six seconds, that the Mercedes driver achieved at the end of the competition, to a single aspect: the power of the engine of the Mercedes w12 of Hamilton.

Marko spoke to Sky about the “incredible power” that the engine Mercedes had unleashed on Hamilton this weekend. Already in the sprint race you could see how clear the top speed advantage was. “It was clear to me then that everything had to fit together if we wanted to have a chance in the race,” said the former Austrian driver.

And at first it all fell into place for Red bull: Verstappen beat poleman Valtteri Bottas at the start to take the lead of the race. But then Hamilton, coming from the tenth position, pushed him more and more and finally overtook him, then driving to victory without any danger.

How Hamilton won the race

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Carlos Sainz Jr, Ferrari SF21, and Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

In Marko’s opinion it all boils down to the power that the seven-time world champion exhibited in defined areas of the circuit. “Hamilton won on the straights. Max drove two or three tenths faster on average in the middle sector, he risked everything, he had to drive to the limit. Of course, that also affected the tires. But it was the only way to avoid being hit on the straights. “

But the advantage was not enough in the second section of the Interlagos circuit. “What we feared happened”, explains Marko in the interview with the ORF before pointing again to the Mercedes engine that the team installed in Brazil and that cost the English five penalty positions.

“Obviously a particular engine has those speed developments. Maybe they have the best. And of course the engine is cool, but that combination is not possible for us. At top speed on the straights, Hamilton was making up a lot of ground. every time”.

Faced with the question of whether it would be better for Red Bull to mount a new engine to Max verstappen To be on a level playing field against Lewis Hamilton, the Austrian brand’s advisor doesn’t think that makes a difference because he admits he was only getting about “four to seven horsepower.”

But in the case of Hamilton this is not the case: “we are talking about completely different numbers. I guess it must be about 15 kW because of the way it flies by “, a figure that would correspond to an additional 20 hp.

According to Marko, the comparison with Bottas and the power of his engine is also striking: “But we also had to fight against him. And the power of his engine is within normal limits.”

However, Bottas’ last engine change was two race weekends ago: Hamilton’s teammate had received a new combustion engine at Monza, Sochi and then Austin.

Marko sees it difficult for the end of the championship

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, wrestles Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Hamilton’s engine in Brazil was fresh and that worries Red Bull sports chief Marko a lot: “If it continues like this, it doesn’t look good for the World Championship. That’s to be feared and now we have to hope it will last until the last career”.

With what was seen on Sunday in Brazil, you would think that Red Bull will be on the defensive in the remaining races, but Helmut prefers to wait to be at each of the tracks to know the panorama and develop the plan. “Let’s see how it looks in Doha. In Jeddah there are concerns with the long straight, while Abu Dhabi looks neutral again.”

“If Mercedes can maintain that engine power until the last race, then it doesn’t look good. Mercedes always says they have a great [desgaste] on the engine, after two or three runs. But that no longer helps us. By then the world championship would be over ”.

Team boss Horner is equally pessimistic: “That engine is a very powerful weapon in the last three races, because some fast circuits are coming.”