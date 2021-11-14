Is Marvel Studios being pressured by Vin Diesel?

Rarely Marvel studios it allows the actors who work with it to repeat characters; Nevertheless, Vin Diesel He has all the power to pull it off, so there are rumors that this celebrity is looking for a new role as a superhero, but which one?

On The Truth News We reveal to you that Marvel Studios has only allowed Gemma Chan to have two roles so far, since, in 2019, she played Minn-Erva as part of the cast of Captain Marvel, and will also be in the Eternals in 2021 as Sersi.

Previously we told you that Vin Diesel recently revealed why he fought with Dwayne Johnson in “Fast and Furious”, now, we will tell you that he intends to convince Marvel Studios.

Vin Diesel you want to be another Marvel Studios superhero

Actor Vin Diesel has already played a Marvel Studios character in the past, since he lent his voice in Guardians of the Galaxy, that’s how he was the one who played Groot, but now he wants to go further.

The protagonist of Fast and Furious had already revealed long ago that he would like to be Black Bolt or Black Ray in Spanish, a character of the Ihumans; However, and despite the fact that Marvel Studios has already released the series, it is not known if they contemplated it for that character.

Vin is sure that his participation will not confuse the fans after it was Groot, therefore, he resumed communication with the studio and it seems that he could choose between several superhero roles.

Vin Diesel will have more appearances as Groot

Vin Diesel has at the moment some appearances in Marvel Studios, as he has participation in Groot in Thor: Love and Thunder that will come out in 2022 and in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that will be released in 2023, and which is known could be the last of the saga.

