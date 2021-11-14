Iron Man at the FIU: López-Dóriga qualified the appointment of Pablo Gómez in Financial Intelligence

Photos: Cuartoscuro.

Pablo Gomez the new head of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) was appointed, after the resignation of Santiago Nieto, who came out in the middle of a scandal after the lavish wedding he celebrated in Guatemala with electoral counselor Carla Humphrey.

Nevertheless, the appointment has had diverse responses by opposition politicians, deputies, senators, analysts, former public officials, journalists and national columnists, who spoke the same in favor of the appointment, as well as against the departure of Nieto Castillo, thus starring in all a debate on social media.

Such is the case of the communicator Joaquín López-Dóriga, who through his most recent column for the newspaper Millennium, considered that the work of Pablo Gómez at the head of Financial Intelligence will be that of become “an iron prosecutor”; “And no one can doubt,” he wrote.

In that sense, the Mexican columnist compared the upcoming management of the now head of the FIU with the Marvel superhero, Tony Stark, starring in the company’s Cinematic Universe by actor Robert Downey Jr, so nicknamed Pablo Gómez as the new “Iron Man” at the head of the FIU.

Mario Delgado trusts the role of Pablo Gómez as the new head of the FIU (Photo: Twitter / @mario_delgado)

In addition, the communicator had an interview with the new head of the FIU during his radio program on Radio formula, where highlighted that it is the first position in a public position in the federal government that will also occupy the economist.

He also pointed out that “the fight against corruption is the priority of the current administration,” and confessed that already had his first meeting with Nieto Castillo to start the mandate change jobs.

In this sense, he assured that “he has a good relationship with the Attorney General of the Republic, Alejandro Gertz Manero”; this, before the rumors of a direct competition between the prosecutor and Nieto Castillo.

In addition, he confirmed that it will be this Wednesday, November 10, when he joins the cabinet meetings with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his other secretaries.

Iron Man at the FIU: López-Dóriga qualified the appointment of Pablo López in Financial Intelligence (Photo: Chamber of Deputies)

On the night of November 8, 2021, it was announced that by instructions of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), president of Mexico, Santiago Nieto will leave the ownership of the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF), according to the official statement.

Instead, Pablo Gómez Álvarez took office, after being flagged by the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López Hernández.

“On the instructions of the President of the Republic, the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López Hernández, appointed Pablo Gómez Álvarez as the new head of the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) as of this day,” the official statement reads. of the appointment.

The new head of the FIU was born on October 21, 1946 in Mexico City, formerly called the Federal District. Studied the Economics degree on the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

The communicator considered that Pablo Gómez’s job at the head of Financial Intelligence will be to become “an iron prosecutor” (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Since August 29, 2018 it has been federal deputy for Morena, until today, when he became the head of the agency attached to the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP).

For his part, Nieto Castillo considered, from his official Twitter account, that the criticism derived from acts of third parties related to your wedding, which was completely transparent on his part.

Lastly, he revealed that his resignation was for avoid affecting the project undertaken by the Fourth Transformation through the UIF in order to fight corruption, and confirmed that his loyalty is with AMLO.

“Before the project could be affected, due to criticism derived from acts of third parties related to a personal and transparent event, I preferred to present my resignation as head of the #UIF. My loyalty is with the President @lopezobrador_. My love for @C_Humphrey_J “, wrote the now former public official.

