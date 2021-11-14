International experts meet in Ciudad Real to address the management of infectious and inflammatory processes in Nuclear Medicine – Castilla-La Mancha News

Castilla-La Mancha has a new Nuclear Medicine management model that serves as an example of networking.

Nuclear Medicine plays an important role in the detection of infectious and inflammatory processes with greater precision than other diagnostic techniques, so that these studies are decisive to establish an ideal therapeutic regimen for the patient.

Ciudad Real, November 14, 2021.- The Ciudad Real University General Hospital (HGUCR), a center dependent on the Castilla-La Mancha Health Service (SESCAM), has received international experts this week to update knowledge on the management of infection and inflammation through the different existing techniques of Nuclear Medicine.

This is the second edition of a meeting aimed at both training specialists and those professionals in Nuclear Medicine and related areas who want to update their knowledge about this type of pathology, as well as the most innovative techniques involved in the process.

For this, they have addressed the use of different radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis of different infectious-inflammatory pathologies, the most relevant aspects for their preparation, quality control and administration, as well as the particularities of each technique and its clinical or therapeutic utility.

One of the objectives of the course is “to consolidate a consensus regarding the use of detection and diagnosis techniques for infectious and inflammatory disease from Nuclear Medicine”, explained Dr. Ángel Soriano, director of the Regional Unit for the Coordination of Nuclear Medicine and head of the Ciudad Real Hospital service.

Nuclear Medicine studies in inflammatory and infectious processes cover approximately “between ten and 15 percent of all explorations”, this means that in cases such as the Ciudad Real Nuclear Medicine service, “some 2,000 studies are carried out per year of this type, of the 18,000 explorations that are made in total in the service annually ”, indicated Soriano.

This type of meeting aims to share the current state of the most common infectious-inflammatory diseases and their approach both with conventional methods such as scintigraphy or the contribution that Positron Emission Tomography (PET) has represented in this context. .

For this, it has had a group of national and international experts of national and international prestige such as Emeritus Professor of the University of Barcelona, ​​J. Martín Comín, Dr. Lazzeri of the Regional Center of Nuclear Medicine of the University of Pisa in Italy , Dr. Olivier Gheysens from the Belgian University Hospital Leuven, JC Alonso from the Hospital Gregorio Marañón in Madrid or doctors Peiró, Sanz and Gil from the hospitals of Fuenlabrada, Virgen de la Victoria de Málaga and Hospital Universitario de Bellvitge, respectively.

A team of experts who have shared the day with the nuclear doctors of the Ciudad Real Hospital, Ana García Vicente, G. Jiménez, F. Pena and Edel Noriega, together with the head of the Ciudad Real Traumatology service, Pedro Zorrilla.

After the lectures of a theoretical nature, the students have carried out the practical part in the different workstations of the Nuclear Medicine service of the HGUCR.

Castilla-La Mancha as an example of networking

Castilla-La Mancha has a new Nuclear Medicine management model that serves as an example of networking. The launch of the Regional Unit for Nuclear Medicine aims to move towards a more coordinated, rational and efficient operation at the regional level of these highly specialized medical services.

This was explained during the inauguration of the course by the director of the Nuclear Medicine Coordination Unit, whose objectives of this new structure are the coordinated management of the existing Nuclear Medicine services in the public health centers dependent on the SESCAM, define and consolidate a new management model and provide adequate and quality services, incorporating the most effective and efficient technological innovations.

Currently, the provinces of Cuenca and Ciudad Real have Nuclear Medicine services in their reference hospitals, while Toledo is progressing towards full incorporation into the new hospital. To extend this benefit in all provinces, the Government of Castilla-La Mancha made a Mobile PET-CT Unit available to patients in 2017 to carry out this type of study in the health areas of Albacete, Guadalajara, Toledo, Cuenca, Talavera and Alcázar de San Juan.

This care model, together with the development of its own comprehensive information system, NUMISCAM, is a “clear example of networking that allows a highly qualified service to be brought to any point in the region, avoiding travel,” Soriano stressed.