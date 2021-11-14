Infamous? Angry fans bombard GTA: the Trilogy with negative reviews

Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

When Rockstar announced that it would release a remastered version of old games of Grand Theft Auto, there was some happiness in the fans, but the taste did not last long, as they later found out that the original versions of these games would no longer be available. Thus, the remastered collection began to receive criticism, but after its eventful premiere the annoyance of the fans increased to such a degree that the game is being bombarded with very negative reviews.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition could have been Rockstar’s success, considering that it had been in development for 2 years and would offer remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, 3 of the most loved games in the series.

Find out: A new LEVEL UP t-shirt is now available, run for yours.

Why are they bombarding negative reviews on GTA: The Trilogy?

However, the title has not had a good premiere. Shortly after being available, players have found items that they did not like and that have even stolen the charm from the original versions.

Some fans have shared screenshots showing poor graphics remastering work or not fitting in with the original artwork. The special effects to represent the rain, the models of some characters, as well as certain performance problems or bugs are striking.

In case you missed it: Is the controversial Hot Coffee included in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy?

This, coupled with the fact that Rockstar would remove the original versions from digital stores and that the game is still not available to PC users after purchasing it, made fans not hesitate to bombard the game with negative reviews on Metacritic.

At the time of writing the note on the site there are still not many reviews from the specialized critics, but there are hundreds of user reviews that have shown their immense dissatisfaction with the final product through reviews with the lowest possible rating.

As a result, the title in none of its versions exceeds the 1 average grade at the time of writing the note. The lowest score is that of the game on Xbox One (0.5) and the highest is that of the version for PlayStation 5 (1).

Image: Metacritic

What do you think of the new improved version GTA: The Trilogy? Tell us in the comments.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition It is now available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC consoles. You can find more news related to this series by visiting this page.

Related Video: Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – Preview Trailer

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source 1, 2, 3, 4