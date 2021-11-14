INE. Cut affects consultation on revocation of mandate

Even though nothing is written yet, the expectation is that there is no going back and the National Electoral Institute (INE) will take a total cut of 19% to the budget it requested, to exercise in 2022.

According to the numbers that have already been made within the electoral administrative body, this cut of 4 thousand 913 million pesos will affect the exercise of revocation of mandate, which is expected to be carried out April 10, 2022.

For this exercise, the INE requested 3 thousand 830 million pesos, in something that he considered a precautionary budget, more one thousand 913 million pesos in the event that a request is made referendum.

The electoral authority has already provided 117 million pesos for the activities that are already carried out on the issue of the revocation of mandate. Currently the lifting of signatures, of the citizenship that agrees to carry out this exercise.

The signatures began to be collected on November 1 and will be held until December 25.

The INE requested 24 thousand 649 million pesos for his dispensing in 2022. Of this resource, 11,225 million is the base budget, 5 thousand 821 million is for the prerogatives of political parties (resource that is untouchable); 1,858 million for institutional project portfolio and 5,743 million (precautionary) for revocation of mandate and popular consultation.

According to the institute itself, this requested resource represents only 0.18% of the total Expenditure Budget of the Federation, 18 cents of every 100 pesos that will be spent in the fiscal year 2022.

But with the threat of cut, the INE calls into question the performance of the exercise of Revocation of Mandate, for which the installation of more than 160 thousand voting reception tables is contemplated throughout the country, just like a federal election.

According to him Opinion of the Budget of Expenditures of the Federation 2022, next year electoral processes will be carried out, which are not as large and complex as those that took place in this 2021, since the same number of positions of popular representation are not in contention.

“Even with the reduction, the INE would have a budget enough to deal with electoral processes scheduled for 2022, as well as to comply with its constitutional obligations and those provided for in secondary laws ”, it was specified in the opinion.

It was indicated that compared to 2020, the INE it would have an increase of 4 thousand 300 million pesos.

“Said increase of 4 billion pesos would be sufficient to face the Mandate Revocation procedure planned for 2022, since the INE itself indicated, in its budget proposal, that the aforementioned democratic process would have a cost of 3 thousand 830 million of pesos ”, he highlighted.

The INE defended, for its part, that its base budget has maintained stability, since from 2016 to 2021 it simply registers an increase of 4.8% in constant pesos and that projected for 2022, an increase of 1% is requested compared to the year in course.

If the mandate revocation exercises and popular consultation are not carried out, the INE would require around 7 thousand 254 million pesos less than in 2021, to carry out ordinary activities and comply with the Institutional Portfolio of Projects, that is, a decrease 35%, approximately.

The discussion of the Budget is still in the Chamber of Deputies.

Morena asks the INE to be responsible for organizing the revocation of the mandate

The national president of Morena, Mario Delgado, called on the General Council of the INE to act with responsibility and maturity and stop justifying its “little desire” to organize the mandate revocation consultation.

“The INE has the opportunity to live up to this desire of the people of Mexico and with great responsibility and republican austerity to review its budget to privilege the important of the superfluous, that a democratic attitude and not a bureaucratic one win,” he said in a release.

