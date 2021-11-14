In Mexico they report on the arrival of Aquino to the Premier

Pedro Aquino is one of the important pieces within the Peruvian Selection and recovery of the ball within the field of play, that has been shown every time he has participated in a match with the ‘bicolor’ and also in his club. This would bear fruit, since from Mexico it is said that a team from the Premier League I would be willing to sign the Peruvian.

+ They trolled Analu: child went wrong in the previous match of Peru in GolPerú

+ ‘Chemo’ del Solar announced the signing of a national team forward for César Vallejo

+ Tomás Rincón and his message to the Peruvian National Team: “We want to recover”

The West Ham would be the set that would be interested in the player of the America. The representative of the Peruvian would be in Europe and this has given rise to the rumor to gain more force about the possible arrival of Pedro Aquino to the group that now directs the ex-flyer of the Liverpool, Steven Gerard.

Although the Mexican journalist of the ESPN chain, César Caballero, denied the approach of Pedro Aquino to the English club, as he says that the Peruvian is focused 100% on America, a club where has a contract until 2023 and must comply with it unless the payment of a clause is made to be able to disengage from the institution, which is not unreasonable because the money in the Premier League serves for it.

Pedro Aquino is one of the figures of the America, since since his arrival in the Mexican squad, the midfielder has stood out in the games he has played under the command of Santiago Solari who has always taken it into account within the team. Currently the steering wheel is concentrated with the Peruvian Selection to play the game against Venezuela, in Caracas, that if they achieve victory, they could get into the playoff zone or even direct qualification to the Qatar World Cup 2022.