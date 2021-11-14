IMSS Oaxaca will carry out Eleventh National Day of Recovery of Services in medical units and hospitals this weekend

In case of pending consultations and surgeries, Social Security invites the right to resume services.

The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) Oaxaca, through its Headquarters of Medical Benefits, will hold on November 12, 13 and 14 the Eleventh National Day of Recovery of Ordinary Services in its 23 Family Medicine Units (UMF) and four hospitals of the ordinary regime.

The head of Medical Benefits, Martha Escobar Vásquez, announced that during those three days, the IMSS in Oaxaca will carry out various medical care, including Family Medicine consultations, as well as specialties and surgeries.

In this period, he explained that 678 medical care will be carried out, among which Family Medicine consultations, detections of diabetes mellitus, arterial hypertension, breast cancer (mammograms) and cervical cancer will be completed, while the National Health Record will be completed, in the First Level of Care.

These activities are part of the “120 Days for a single IMSS” strategy, with which the IMSS has managed to significantly reduce the lag caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will also be 24 surgeries in Traumatology and Orthopedics, General Surgery, Bilateral Tubal Obstruction (OTB), as well as Gynecology and Surgical Oncology.

In specialty consultations, 250 visits are scheduled in Internal Medicine, Traumatology, Medical Oncology, Ophthalmology, Urology, Cardiology, Gynecology and General Surgery, said Escobar Vásquez.

During this day, base and trusted personnel will actively participate, with the main purpose of focusing patient care, in order to guarantee medical care, health and full access to social security, hence the invitation to the beneficiaries to attend their corresponding Family Medicine Units and are benefited with the granting of these services.

Finally, the IMSS doctor said that medical care will be carried out under a strict safety and hygiene protocol to protect patients, as well as the institutional staff assigned to the hospital units.

The use of mandatory face masks is important during the stay in the medical facilities; hand washing with soap and water, use of 70% alcohol-based gel and favor a healthy distance.