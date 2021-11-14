If your Xiaomi has these processors it will take longer to update – Xiaomi News

The reality cannot be ignored. Xiaomi devices with MediaTek processors take longer to update their Android version than those with a Qualcomm processor. Faced with this event that arouses the curiosity of many, a Chinese company spokesperson has provided an explanation of this complex situation.

Specifically, it has been the general manager of Xiaomi’s user platform department, Li Ming, who has issued a statement through the networks. In this he expresses the reasons why Android update process is slower on mobiles with MediaTek processors. Are you interested in knowing the reason? Then keep reading.

Terminals with MediaTek update slower: here the reason

According to Li Ming’s statements, this deficiency involving MediaTek processors is related to your working method and development team. While Qualcomm has a much larger team that allows it to work with all of its processors in parallel, MediaTek divides your work into batches, since your team is smaller.

All mobiles with Snapdragon processors receive their update at once, since Qualcomm is in charge of delivering to the manufacturers the optimizations of all their chips at the same time. On the other hand, MediaTek prioritizes optimizations for your processors, and ships them in batches to manufacturers.

For this reason is that many terminals are moved to the second and third batch of update, which also delays the update of the brand.

The responsibility of Google and Android

Although many may believe that the delays with the updates are linked to Android, the reality is that Google takes care of supplying processor companies with the necessary codes in advance.

In fact, this takes place long before the official release date of a new version of Android. In this way, chip companies can work with optimizations with a wide margin of time.

The bright side of MediaTek

Although the efficiency of the MediaTek team is lower than that of Qualcomm, Li Ming emphasizes that the batch update has its positive side, since it is a better option to find possible errors in the code.

Batch update allows isolate issues by specific batches, without affecting other batches. In this way, the conflict can be solved without disturbing a large number of terminals. However, it cannot be denied that the quality of work offered by Qualcomm is superior to that of MediaTek, even delivering all its optimizations in parallel.