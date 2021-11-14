If your Xiaomi has a MediaTek chip, it will take longer to update

If you’ve ever wondered what the difference is between buying a Xiaomi with Qualcomm and one with MediaTek you are in the right place. Beyond the differences in performance of the processors there is a very important question that Xiaomi itself has revealed. Xiaomi mobiles with MediaTek processor update slower than phones with Qualcomm. It is a reality that the company cannot avoid and has explained why this is the case.

Xiaomi updates: MediaTek slower than Qualcomm

Xiaomi has explained why are there differences in update dates of some of its models. Beyond the time they take to develop the update, there is another factor that greatly affects certain mobile phones of the brand: the company that manufactures the processor.

Qualcomm has a larger development team and this allows it to work with all us chips in parallel. The result is that Qualcomm sends the optimizations to manufacturers at the same time for all of its chips.

MediaTek, on the other hand, works in batches. Its development team is smaller and cannot work with all the chips in parallel. This makes send optimizations to manufacturers in batches and prioritize the most important processors. Therefore, certain processors get the necessary optimizations to update later, which, in turn, delays the update to the brand.

It’s not Google or Android’s fault either

In these statements it has also been emphasized that this delay is not the fault of Google or Android. The company sends the codes needed for the update long before the official Android version is released so that processor companies can work before launch.

Qualcomm makes better use of this time thanks to its great team and MediaTek it’s not as efficient for just the same reason.

Being slower has a good part

Xiaomi has also indicated that MediaTek’s batch process is better to find bugs. Qualcomm submits all optimizations at once and doesn’t have a lot of time to find bugs. MediaTek uses the first batches as guinea pigs to know what needs to change in the next. This ensures fewer glitches and a more stable update.

Even so, Qualcomm does a better job than MediaTek, something derived from the costs. If a brand pays more for a Qualcomm processor it is not only for its performance, but also for details such as a faster update.

