“I wish I had never met him”: Elon Musk reveals who is the worst person he has ever worked with

The founder of Tesla indicated that this person was about to destroy the company because of his mismanagement.

Founding story of Tesla as portrayed by Eberhard is patently false. I wish I had never met him. Eberhard is by far the worst person I’ve ever worked with in my entire career. Given how many people I’ve worked with over the years, that’s really saying something… – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2021

Also, in response to a question from a user, Musk revealed what the worst part of working with Eberhard was. According to Tesla co-founder Eberhard was about to destroy the company due to a combination of bad decisions management, ousting of talented people, poor engineering, serious errors in the supply chain and an elaborate hoax about the true cost and timing of the Tesla Roadster. ”

Elon Musk and Martin Eberhard were two of the founders of Tesla, born in 2003. However, in 2008 Eberhard left the company and shortly thereafter filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk, accusing him of orchestrating his departure after taking control of the company and removing him. the credit for the development of the Tesla Roadster, as well as the failure to pay him severance pay. In 2009, Eberhard dropped the lawsuit, but his relationship with Musk never returned to normal.