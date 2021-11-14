Hugh Jackman warns again of the risks of skin cancer after undergoing a biopsy

Australian actor Hugh Jackman has again publicly warned of the cancer risks caused by careless exposure to the sun, and has done so after undergoing a skin biopsy.

Jackman has recorded a video that he has spread on social networks where he appears with a bandage on his nose, to cover the area damaged by the treatment.

The Hollywood actor was already treated for a carcinoma in 2017, and in 2015 he already related in an interview on ABC that as a child and adolescent he spent time outside, under the burning Australian sun, without any protection next to your brothers. Her parents never bought or used sunscreen, she noted.

A couple of notes: please get skin checks often, please don’t think it can’t happen to you and, above all, please wear sunscreen. pic.twitter.com/MqqdxlM4C3 – Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) August 2, 2021

Related news

On his Twitter account, Jackman has accompanied his video testimony with a few words: “A couple of notes: please, have your skin checked frequently, don’t think it can’t happen to you and, above all, use sunscreen.”