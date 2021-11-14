Hugh Jackman warns again of the risks of skin cancer after undergoing a biopsy

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
45

Australian actor Hugh Jackman has again publicly warned of the cancer risks caused by careless exposure to the sun, and has done so after undergoing a skin biopsy.

Jackman has recorded a video that he has spread on social networks where he appears with a bandage on his nose, to cover the area damaged by the treatment.

The Hollywood actor was already treated for a carcinoma in 2017, and in 2015 he already related in an interview on ABC that as a child and adolescent he spent time outside, under the burning Australian sun, without any protection next to your brothers. Her parents never bought or used sunscreen, she noted.

Related news

On his Twitter account, Jackman has accompanied his video testimony with a few words: “A couple of notes: please, have your skin checked frequently, don’t think it can’t happen to you and, above all, use sunscreen.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here