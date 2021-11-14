Hugh Jackman surprises fans with Adventure Time song

Jackman has sung one of the most endearing melodies of the series | Instagram / Cartoon Network

Hugh Jackman is one of the most loved and appreciated celebrities in the entertainment industry today. In addition to the followers he has gathered in his almost twenty years of playing Wolverine on the big screen, the actor has shown his great talents in singing, dancing and even dark comedy, which makes him extremely versatile. by Hollywood standards.

Jackman has surprised his fans through his personal profile on Instagram by presenting his devotion to “Adventure Time”, one of the most appreciated cartoons on the Cartoon Network, by singing one of his melodies most appreciated by fans of the series. .

In his video, Hugh Jackman not only presented his fans with a T-shirt alluding to “Bacon Pancakes” in which Jake the Dog is shown, the protagonist of this special moment of “Burning Low”, episode 16 of the fourth season of the series . The actor would even go so far as to imitate the character’s out of tune voice despite his great talent as a musical theater actor.

Since the launch of its pilot episode in 2010, “Adventure Time” has become a great cult classic among animation lovers of a wide age range, achieving its stay on the air with a total of 280 episodes broadcast during eight years with a total of ten seasons.

Although the original story of “Adventure Time” came to an end in 2018, Cartoon Network still maintains an interest in keeping this franchise alive, making a “season 11” through its official line of comics, in addition to making animation specials. Exclusive to HBO Max under the title “Adventure Time: Distant Lands”.

These four animated specials tell stories centered on characters initially minor to the main story. Recently, Cartoon Network and HBO Max have confirmed the development of a spin-off series focused on Fiona and Cake, the female alter egos of the series’ protagonists, although an official release date for its launch has not yet been revealed.