how to wear the celeb fall coloring and not lose your hair trying

In a matter of months, platinum blonde, almost albino, more demanding to maintain and difficult to combine with any skin tone that is not very light, has become the most overwhelming color trend in the star system. It all started as a fad among rising stars, captained by Anya Taylor-Joy and Billie Eilish. But what seemed like a passing fad before summer (or rather a midsummer night’s dream) has become blonde’s firm proposal to sweep the remainder of 2021 and 2022 to come. It lights up, it’s fun, it adapts to all kinds of styles and haircuts. However, be careful, it has a very long list of instructions in which age has gone from being a requirement to being a blurred line that invites you to bleach any hair to the maximum.

Vanilla blondes, with a lighter and cooler base, have been throughout 2021 a way to lighten hair without dramatic transitions thanks to their power to accommodate even the darkest tones, as a counterpoint to the goldenest blondes of previous seasons. . However, this new platinum blonde doesn’t rely on highlighting or sectional coloring techniques, and Billie Eilish’s buttery blond is a great example.

The American singer and songwriter went from her coloring with black roots and platinum or neon green highlights to a compact and homogeneous blonde with which all her hair looked the same tone. No gradients, no lighter areas and visible roots to increase naturalness. The 19-year-old girl marked what in the world we call a ‘radical change’ in a matter of hours and his result was a perfect mane Marilyn style. Worldwide shock and ultra-flattering look. This is how trends were awakened and platinum blonde was once again loud … But Billie was not the only star of generation Z to opt for such a light block color.

Other leading icons of this couple of pandemic years are Anya Taylor-Joy and Rosé (singer of Blackpink), that without warning they bleached their long hair a platinum blonde, sometimes touching white. The trend is clear and easy to identify, to get a very light and homogeneous blonde, but to achieve that pristine effect you have to put the hair in the hands of a professional, and the root is the most complicated part to polish, as explained by the stylist and tiktoker @theawakingofstyle: “The discoloration does not develop the same at the root, more touching the scalp, than what is more grown. With which, you will have the part that touches the scalp very white (since it develops faster due to the heat of the scalp) and the overgrown part will be a yellowish color. Therefore, you will always have the flag. This is the biggest mistake of a platinum hair: go with the little flags ”, says the hairdresser.

These stripes respond to the root of the hair that is growing and that, in cases of colors as light as the fashionable platinum blonde, need a touch-up at most every five weeks. “There are exceptions in people who take a long time to grow their hair. But generally, if you wait more than five weeks, there will be fringes ”. The last appearances of the actress Anya Taylor-Joy, for example, revealed the excellent coloring work of her platinum blonde. In addition to not observing or a trace of its somewhat darker natural root, that orange blonde result of only bleaching the root is not appreciated.

Besides the bleaching process, perhaps the hardest part of flawless platinum blonde is being thorough with daily care and regular color touch-ups. Like the visit to the hairdresser should not be spaced more than a month to bleach the rootIn order not to see a color transition, work done from home is of vital importance.

The stylist, famous among other things for fixing damaged hair colors, insists on paying attention to two long-known cosmetics:

“Not using conditioner is also a very big mistake that I find in the study, because there are people who use a mask thinking that it is more restorative and powerful. That is a mistake, because the mask provides nutrients and protein, but if you use it in every wash, the hair can become stiff, brittle. You have to use a conditioner so that hydration is maintained by protecting the hair and once a week a mask to provide the dose of nutrition and protein ”. Applied after rinsing off the shampoo, the conditioner also helps detangle the hair, facilitating subsequent steps and preventing knots when drying.

Purple shampoo or purple mask? No, they serve the same purpose

We have all standardized the use of pigmented shampoos and masks, but just like the differences between conditioner and mask, when it comes to tinting hair with our own hands, each product has a function. Its purpose is to tint blond hair with purple pigments to prevent them from acquiring a yellow tone. But be careful, you may not be using them the right way:

“The violet shampoo it is only to nuance roots, but it is not used in medium and long lengths because the hair is dry and super brittle ”, explains the stylist.

it is only to nuance roots, but it is not used in medium and long lengths because the hair is dry and super brittle ”, explains the stylist. On the other hand, “to qualify the middle and ends, you have to use purple mask. Depending on how your hair is yellow, more powerful or softer ”. It is advisable to use it from time to time and not always when we wash our hair.

According to the hairdresser’s instructions, the icing on the cake of platinum blonde hair care is perform a detox of residues and minerals that tend to accumulate in the hair and contribute to yellowing.

Platinum at any age

But, in the face of all the success of the platinum blonde trend, to date it seemed that the ultra-light block color seemed reserved only for centennials. The last to join fashion was the very young Vittoria Ceretti, a 23-year-old fetish model for Chanel who opted for a platinum blonde this time including roots. However, Laura Sánchez or Megan Fox adapted the platinum coloring to the gray melting and gave the look quite inspiring sobriety. Vicky Martín Berrocal also tried it in her day, but in her case it was a wig with which to test whether it could be platinum blonde or not.

Another example that blonde can be worn platinum ice, vanilla or albino, without having to be in her twenties, is the Korean-American model Soo joo park, 35 years old and also one of the new icons of Chanel on the catwalk. In her case, the color block blonde has been her star coloring for years, so we could say that she is actually the creator of the trend.

Star cosmetics

To finish off the list of platinum blonde hair care, Rubén Ramos (@theawakingofstyle) tells us about some of his cosmetics to keep the color in perfect condition for longer: “I recommend combine an Olaplex shampoo that is very protein and it recovers the fiber of the hair, both normal and violet, depending on whether it turns yellow before or not. And use a shampoo without sulfates or parabens, softer and not dragging too much, to keep hydrating ”, he explains. Apparently, when it comes to this type of coloration, hair care products must use formulations that do not carry away many of the natural oils in our hair because hydration is essential in bleached hair.

No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo by Olaplex.

The solution is through use cosmetics for damaged hair that contain proteins, but without abusing them since too much protein in bleached hair can leave it stiff and brittle. “It is important to maintain movement and elasticity in the hair, so that friction, brushing and combing do not break”, says the hairdresser, for whom the ideal is the balance between proteins and hydration.