How to ensure mental well-being when returning to the office

With the announcement of the activation of the green traffic light in CDMX, various companies will begin the return of face-to-face work, which may affect the emotional health of employees, Ascend warned.

“For many people this has caused a series of emotions such as fear, anxiety and sadness; for two main reasons: change in routine and uncertainty in your health. Therefore, it is essential that Human Resources departments implement strategies that ensure the well-being of the worker and help them to effectively manage their emotions ”, stated the president of the Mexican Association for Well-being and Organizational Development AC (ASCEND), Irasema Gonzalez.

He explained that these actions must respond to the needs of the staff and help them to have better control of their emotions; in such a way that it is reflected in the well-being and satisfaction of the employee, which is directly related to job performance.

For example, training programs focused on the development and well-being of employees, with specific objectives related to the new normal and new forms of business management and organization. The official sanitary regulations must be maintained within the work centers, as well as establishing areas that allow employees to maintain a balance with nature and adequate nutrition. Integrate strategic programs that contemplate different disciplines focused on well-being and at the same time on performance and work productivity.

Likewise, the specialists of the firm offered a series of recommendations that the collaborators may carry out to maintain a mental balance in this return to the offices and factories, such as: