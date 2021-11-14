How such a simple campaign became so great

One of Apple’s best-known marketing campaigns is “Photographed with an iPhone,” which over the years has flooded billboards, print ads, and television commercials.

Now Apple Vice President Tor Myhren explained how the ‘Photographed with an iPhone’ campaign was created in 2014.

“Photographed with an iPhone” was a “Ridiculously simple idea”says Apple’s vice president. Its creation was based on the behavior that Apple was seeing from people, who were posting their photos and tagging them in different ways. “

Added to this is that Apple likes billboards. “We love the outdoors. Break all the rules of today’s fast and temporary digital culture. It is static, it does not move, it is singular: everything that most of today’s marketing is not.

According to Myhren, research indicates that Generation Z consumers find outdoor advertising “relaxing.”

Apple not only uses images created by iPhone users on the street, but has also published content created by celebrities, including music videos created by Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez. The campaign turned out to be a success, allowing Apple to expand it beyond billboards.

Initially, Apple used the exterior billboard images to show consumers iPhone camera-related features and inspire them to experiment and create memorable photos themselves.

The first iPhone to be used on the “Photographed with an iPhone” posters was the Iphone 6, which was equipped with an 8 MP camera, True Tone flash and phase detection autofocus.

Last July, Apple announced the winner of the iPhone Photography Awards 2021. Ironically, despite the fact that Apple has increased the specifications of the iPhone camera every year, the grand prize photo (titled Shepherds of Transylvania) was taken with the iPhone 7 from 2016. Among other photos that received an award, one was taken with the iPhone 7 Pro.

Photography awarded in 2021

Due to its continued popularity, “Photographed with an iPhone” has expanded to video, television commercials, and social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram Stories.

Other samples have been music videos for Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga, films by Kathryn Bigelow, Lulu Wang and Damien Chazelle and an amazing 5 and a half hour visit to the Russian Hermitage museum. The ad was developed not only to showcase the iPhone 11 Pro’s camera suite, but also to showcase the phone’s longer battery life.

Finally, Apple’s latest “Photographed with an iPhone” campaign that you can see on the streets now wants you to take portraits of your pet.

If you have a pet, there is a 100% chance that you have posted a photo of it on social media in the last year. Apple wants you to know that you can go the extra mile and publish portraits of your pet like a pro.