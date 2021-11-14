How old were Kate Winslet and DiCaprio when the movie was made?

‘Titanic’, one of the great films in the history of cinema

And it was for many reasons: first because it turned to that great blockbuster with the aim of being a blockbuster, as it was. It was for a long time the highest grossing film in history, surpassing seemingly insurmountable milestones such as the ‘Shark’ from Steven Spielberg or the trilogy of ‘Star Wars’. But he also triumphed artistically, perhaps excessively, with a record of 11 Oscars and equaling those of ‘Ben-Hur’. So far he has only equaled her too ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King’, although it stayed in second place at the box office and ‘Titanic’ it remained the highest grossing in history.

But the revolution of ‘Titanic’ goes further. James Cameron He wanted to make the definitive film in history, in sets, in special effects, in realism and in research, since he had previously revolutionized filming and ocean exploration by going down to the grave of the great ocean liner and finally discovering it to the world. In fact, that’s how the movie begins, with a huge flashback of the narrator, Rose Already nonagenarian as they show him the submerged ship that decades ago witnessed his love story. Everything exuded a historical film recovering those mythical blockbusters such as ‘Gone With the Wind’. The scene of both in the prow of the ship is already history of the cinema and dramatized by millions of people in the most diverse places.