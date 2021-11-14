Hit of effect Valtteri Bottas, who achieved first position in the Classification at sprint

Valtteri Bottas took first place in the Sprint Classification after betting on soft tires, while Max Verstappen, who has been more conservative with the medium compound, has settled for second place. Along with them, a Carlos Sainz who has also gone on the attack with red wheels and has scored a point. Tomorrow it will start from third place. As for Lewis Hamilton, he has made a massive comeback of fifteen places to cross the checkered flag in fifth place.

With the recent disqualification of Lewis Hamilton, who He started from the bottom of the table due to irregularities in his rear wing during Qualy, and the fine of 50,000 euros to Max Verstappen for touching the same when the Briton got off the car, the pilots were placed in their positions to tackle the third and final Qualifying sprint of the season. We saw a huge strategic tire gap between soft and medium tires. Max Verstappen suffered from the fact of starting with the medium tires and was overcome by Bottas and Sainz, while behind Hamilton traced by leaps and bounds. Meanwhile, Giovinazzi and Räikkönen played and the Finn suffered a spin that took him to the bottom of the table. Above, the soft rubbers were beginning to suffer. Verstappen cut distances with the Mercedes ’77’ and Sainz created a train of cars. The Madrilenian complained of degradation on lap 8.

Bet on red

The great protagonist of this sprint, as expected, was Hamilton, unleashed by overtaking cars. By lap 14 he had already climbed half the positions. The situation seemed to change between the protagonists with the red wheels, who managed to revive. Both held the Red Bulls in their respective seats. And indeed it was until the end. Bottas crossed the finish line in first position and minimized the damage of his garage partner, since Verstappen could “only” score two points. Sainz’s session was spectacular, he stoically endured a Czech with much more rhythm and took the last point at stake, so that tomorrow he will start third. Behind them, a sidereal Hamilton who, remember, will change five positions at the start (it will be 10th) for changing the combustion engine this weekend. Less satisfactory was the sprint for Leclerc and Gasly, who fell behind their starting point. Nor was it the afternoon for Ricciardo and Alonso, both out of the Top 10, so they will have to step on the gas tomorrow if they want to win a loot of points.

