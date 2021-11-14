“His Iron Man could be played by almost anyone with wit” »Hero Network

One of the most iconic characters in Marvel Studios, is undoubtedly the Hombre de Hierro from Robert Downey Jr., that as many of us know, was a key character in the early phases of the MCU and that to this day, he has finished with his role in Avengers: Endgame and despite the general opinion of the fans, the British newspaper The Sunday Times, ensures that Hombre de Hierro could have been played by any actor.

The Sunday Times assures that Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man is not special

All this controversy broke out when The Sunday Time, published a tweet in which they refer to the actor Matt Damon, main protagonist of the spy saga Bourne. The newspaper quoted the words of the actor, who apparently is somewhat saddened by the changes that are taking place in the film industry.

Then we will leave you with the tweet:

“Movies as we know them aren’t going to be a thing in our kids’ lives,” says Matt Damon. “And that makes me sad.” Is the age of the movie star coming to an end? Damon seems to think so. https://t.co/MFIfILFDs8 – The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) August 1, 2021

Movies as we know them are not going to be something in our children’s lives. And that makes me sad. Is the age of the movie star coming to an end? Damon seems to think so. The Sunday Time / Matt Damon

According to the vision of Damon, the actors no longer sell the films as before and in reality, the public only goes to see the character himself. Hinting that the age of movie stars is ending and The Sunday Times, reaffirms the same with the following tweet:

When we sit down with the actor, there is a sense that everything Matt Damon loves about his industry is falling away. One immediate difference between when Damon started out and now is that the leading men no longer sell the films most people watch. pic.twitter.com/NfnMjwkadZ – The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) August 1, 2021

When we sit down with the actor, we get the feeling that everything Matt Damon loves about his industry is falling apart. An immediate difference when Damon started, and now, is that the leads no longer sell the movies that most people watch. The Sunday Times

With the idea in motion, The Sunday Times He looked for a more popular example to assert his hypothesis, which reads that fans go to see the character that is being played and not for the actor behind him, and for this, they took as an example the Hombre de Hierro from Robert Downey Jr.:

The big titles of the past decade are brands and franchises established in numerous prequels and sequels. Robert Downey Jr is a leading man, but his Iron Man could be played by almost anyone with wit; the character is more important to audiences than the actor. pic.twitter.com/Cjpmyp2U6L – The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) August 1, 2021

The great titles of the last decade are brands and franchises established in numerous prequels and sequels. Robert Downey Jr is a leading man, but his Iron Man could be played by almost anyone with wit; the character is more important to the audience than the actor. The Sunday Times

As expected, thousands of fans began to criticize the position of the British newspaper, adding that the role of Hombre de Hierro reached the popularity it has today, thanks to the interpretation that Robert Downey Jr. captured.

