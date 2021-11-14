her relationship with John Cazale

She is one of the best actresses in the history of cinema. He passed away more than 40 years ago, but participated in five iconic films of the 70s. Although life united them for a very short time, they lived together intensely.

Meryl streep celebrates its 72 years this June 22. The actress was born in 1949 in New Jersey City, the daughter of an editor and a pharmaceutical executive. Somehow and thanks to the creativity of his mother, he became closer to art in adolescence. After finishing college, he attended Yale University, where he studied for a Bachelor of Fine Arts.

While there, she realized that her dream was to become an actress and, little by little, she began to try. So in the 70’s he started auditioning and got some theater roles. It was where he met John cazale, who years later would become his partner.

After going through several plays, in 1977, the opportunity of his career came with his film debut in the film Julia. Although his participation was small, it allowed him to work the following year, being only 28 years old, with Christopher Walken, Robert De Niro and her boyfriend Cazale, in the film The Deer Hunter, directed by Michael Cimino.

Unlike Meryl, who was taking her first steps in Hollywood, Cazale already had a certain path in the cinema. In fact, he had the luxury of shooting with Francis Ford Coppola, The Godfather and The Godfather II. In the film, the actor played Freddo corleone, the weakest and most wayward of the family. He had also participated in The conversation, another masterful film by Coppola and in Dog Afternoon, directed by Sidney Lumet and where did he work again with Al Pacino.

Cazale appeared in just six tapes, all nominated for Best film in the Oscar awards, a record rarely seen. In each of these films and, despite having supporting roles, he looked like no one else. Watching each of these feature films, in fact, it is difficult to forget his way of acting, of speaking. However, despite his talent that could have made him a great Hollywood star, in 1978, he died accompanied by his great love, Meryl streep. Learn all about this passionate and tragic love.

Meryl Streep and John Cazale: a unique love story

Life brought Meryl and John together for a very short time, but their story is truly profound. They met in 1975 in New York. He was 39 and she was 26. The chemistry was instantaneous. Cazale had great humor and Streep was super laid back, bohemian and wanted to find her way into acting. Together they knew how to nurture what they loved the most: the theater. Having a broader tour, the interpreter gave her some acting tips, which Meryl still holds in her heart today.

“We could have on the composition of a character hours and hours. He was very perfectionist. I think I did not complicate so much. I was satisfied with the first idea that occurred to me, but he told me ‘there are many more possibilities’. It was a real lesson, I engraved it in my heart and I always keep it in mind“said the actress in the documentary of HBO I Knew It Was You: Rediscovering John Cazale.

They were destined to be together because, somehow, they had managed to complement each other. But fatal cancer diagnosisIn 1977, he took them by surprise. They had illusions and dreams to pursue together, but the disease began to advance very rapidly in John’s body until it reached his bones. That did not prevent them from continuing to be more united than ever. Undoubtedly, the love between them was stronger and Meryl decided to accompany him in this difficult process.

Cazale died in the house where he lived with the actress on March 13, 1978, at age 42 and was veiled at Holy Cross Cemetery, in Massachusetts. Although, the actress managed to rebuild her life with the plastic artist Don gummer, with whom she had her four children, the memory of John will live in her forever.