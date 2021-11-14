Héctor Moreno gets off the plane for Edmonton | Tweet

More bad news …

The Mexican Soccer TeamHe made it official this Saturday that Hector Moreno will cause low concentration, after missing the game against USA, corresponding to the Date 7 of the Final Octagonal of Concacaf in Cincinnati, with defeat for him Tricolor (2-0).

“The General Sports Directorate reports Hector Moreno cause low concentration of the national team of Mexico that will play the Concacaf qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, against Canada on Tuesday, November 16“, Dictates the statement issued by the selection.

The defender will return to Monterrey for continue your rehabilitation with your team, Scratched.

Moreno Herrera placeholder image failed to recover from a muscle injury, even though that him medical and physical body of the Mexican national team did everything to get it ready.

Johan Vásquez and Julio César Domínguez were the central pair during the game against USA and they could repeat before Canada this Tuesday in Edmonton.

(With information from Clear Brand)

