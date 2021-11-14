Héctor Moreno causes withdrawal from the Mexican National Team

The defender will return to Monterrey to do a rehabilitation and be ready for the playoff phase against Cruz Azul

USA — Gerardo Martino and the Mexican team will suffer one more loss, facing the encounter of Canada en the Eliminatory towards Qatar 2022, after the injury of the central defender was confirmed, Hector Moreno.

Through a press release, the general sports department of the Mexican team, reported that the Monterrey defender caused a drop in the concentration commanded by Martino.

Héctor Moreno (right) returned to Monterrey for his recovery. Imago 7

“The Sports General Directorate informs that Héctor Moreno causes a drop in the concentration of the Mexican National Team that will play the Concacaf qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, against Canada, on Tuesday, November 16”, reported in the statement.

It was confirmed that the player will return to continue his rehabilitation with the Monterrey team, so he will break concentration and in the next few days he will report with a club.

Hector Moreno was added to the list of elements that the Mexican team, along with central defender César Montes who, after presenting a muscle injury on the last date of the championship against America, did not make the trip with the Mexican national team.