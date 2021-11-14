He will seek to have 100% Leo Suárez to place them in the transfer market

The first friendly match of America served for Leo Suarez He will return to activity after overcoming his ankle injury. However, the Argentine will not be able to be considered for the Liguilla because he was discharged to qualify for Renato Ibarra.

It was expected that Suarez returned to the activity until the next championship, however, the coaching staff decided to use him in the clash against Tlaxcala with the intention of recovering physically and soccer at the wheel as soon as possible.

RECORD He was able to know that one of the objectives of the board is to be able to recover Leo so that in the next transfer market they can place him in another club since at the moment the player is not within the plans and with that they will reduce the excess of foreigners they have in the template.

In a similar case we find Renato Ibarra, who continues in the rehabilitation of his thigh surgery and is close to returning, only that the Ecuadorian does not enter into the team’s plans and they will return to the search for a new destination for the attacker.

The only one that for now is still being considered for the next season is Mauro Lainez, a footballer who was discharged precisely this weekend and returned to work with the rest of the team.

“Richard (Sánchez), Renato and Mauro are not ready to play yet, but their return is already very close, especially that of Richard “, confirmed a source consulted by RECORD.

