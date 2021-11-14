‘He is a pure important player’, Vigón when his wife asked to go to Tigres

Editorial Mediotiempo

Monterrey, NL / 13.11.2021 20:08:57





Juan Pablo Vigón, reinforcement of Tigres for the Apertura 2021, revealed that when he militated with Atlas, I saw as an impossible dream to reach the whole of the UANL and so he made his wife see it.

And it is that she told him that she would like to live in Monterrey, so he asked him why not go to a team in Nuevo León, like Tigers; but Vigón was convinced that only important players come to this club.

“I was with Atlas and there (my wife) told me ‘hey and because we are not going to Monterrey, I love that city to live in’, and I laughed, well, Gignac, Carioca, well, pure picudo, then He says to me, ‘why don’t we go there?’ and I said ‘no, there is a pure important player going’Well then, then Pumas comes and when we came back and when he landed and I told him ‘I didn’t remember what you had told me, now if they come here to live,’ “Vigón told Multimedios.

“In Pumas they told me, ‘How can you go out?’ When he (my representative) tells me ‘Tigres is here’, he sent it to me on WhatsApp, ‘Tigres is there’, I dialed him, I said ‘what, one way, let’s go there!’ And now, well, thank God everything was very fast and I left ”, he recalled.

Vigón has been a reinforcement that asked Miguel Herrera and that it has worked perfectly, which is why he quickly became the undisputed starter in the team.