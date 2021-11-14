Hamilton wins in Sao Paulo and reduces Verstappen’s lead

The British rider started tenth and climbed nine places to extend his own all-time record for premier-class wins to 101

The seven-time English world champion Lewis hamilton (Mercedes) won this Sunday the Brazilian Grand Prix -from Sao Paulo, this year-, the nineteenth of the World Cup F1, in which he relegated the Dutch to second place Max verstappen (Red Bull), which continues to lead the championship, although now with 14 points over the British, with three races remaining that you can enjoy through Star +.

Lewis Hamilton won at Interlagos. EFE

Hamilton, who started tenth, showed himself by climbing nine places to extend to 101 his own all-time record for victories in the premier class by winning at Interlagos, where his Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) was third; and the mexican Czech Pérez (Red Bull), who set the fastest lap in the race, fourth.



Spaniards Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and Fernando Alonso (Alpine) finished sixth and ninth, respectively, the nineteenth of the 23 races of the year.

The Monegasque Charles Leclerc, Sainz’s teammate in the ‘Scuderia’, was fifth; while the French Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine) occupied the seventh and eighth places in Sao Paulo.

Englishman Lando Norris (McLaren), who finished tenth, also entered the points in Brazil.